PEABODY — “Think Spaces” meant to help students regroup their thoughts and feelings during the school day have been added to most elementary classrooms thanks to the Peabody Education Foundation’s Mental Wellness Initiative.
These spots take up small areas in each classroom and are a private space for students to calm down if they are anxious or emotional. They contain comfortable furniture, emotions posters, fidget tools and strategy ideas for students experiencing intense feelings.
All elementary school classes in the city will have a “Think Space” by Sept. 1, PEF announced in a statement this week.
“The objective of this initiative is to keep students in their classrooms so they can still hear and be exposed to the material that is being taught,” McCarthy Elementary School Adjustment Counselor Maria Champigny, who wrote the grants for these spaces, said in the statement. “Additionally, students will not feel singled out by leaving their classroom when they need to access social-emotional learning strategies and tools.”
The J.B. Thomas–Lahey Foundation funded these “Think Spaces” and is also a sponsor of the Mental Wellness Initiative.
The initiative was founded several years ago and helps Peabody’s students, families and teachers work through mental health challenges and learn how to be in touch with their emotions.
The initiative has brought motivational speakers to schools, provided new reading materials on social-emotional development and hosted a number of events in schools. Most recently, it announced that all seventh-graders in the city will take part in social-emotional intelligence trainings in May.
“I’m grateful for our School Adjustment Counselors’ work to identify and address student needs, and I’m grateful for the many agencies that support our work in the Peabody community, such as the PEF and the J.B. Thomas-Lahey Foundation,” Superintendent Joshua Vadala said in the statement.
To learn more about the Mental Wellness Initiative, visit https://peabodyedfoundation.org/programs/mental-wellness-initiative/.
