BEVERLY — The city of Beverly will mark Memorial Day a week early this year with a new event.
Instead of the traditional downtown parade on Memorial Day weekend, the city will hold “Warrior Weekend” on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beverly High School.
The two-day event will include displays of military equipment such as an Apache helicopter and Sherman tank, historic military reenactors, food vendors, Touch-a-Truck for kids, military recruiters, and information to help veterans sign up for benefits, among many other activities. The full list is available at www.beverlyma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4047/Warrior-Weekend-2023-Update.
David Perinchief, the city’s director of veterans services, said the event will celebrate veterans in a more extensive way than a parade. And by holding it on the weekend before Memorial Day, it eliminates competition for resources and for veterans with all of the communities that hold parades and other events on Memorial Day.
“Parades are great and it’s wonderful to do them, but we want to take a different approach,” Perinchief said. “The population of veterans is declining and guys go from one town to another (on Memorial Day weekend). We thought, ‘Let’s open up resources for other cities and towns while simultaneously building a large event for all the cities and towns to come to with their families.’”
Perinchief also said holding the event a week early is preferable to many veterans who don’t see Memorial Day as a day to celebrate.
“For people who have been in combat and lost friends, it’s a rough day for us,” he said. “It brings up a lot of emotions, a lot of heartache. To ask people to walk around with a smile on their face, it’s a little disconcerting to guys who have been in the fight. Memorial Day is a solemn day for us. It’s a day of reflection.”
In addition to tanks and helicopters, other equipment on display will include a Coast Guard small boat, rescue drones and bomb truck. There will be reenactments and demonstrations on Marine life in the 1940s, the role of women in World War II, the Minutemen during the Revolutionary War, and a bayonet division in the Korean War.
On Saturday, veterans will have access to a variety of resources to help them learn about and access veterans benefits, including health care.
“Saturday is really for the veterans to come out and see the resources that are available,” Perinchief said.
Parking for general visitors to Warrior Weekend will be at the Cummings Center across the street from the high school. A free shuttle bus will be available. Parking at the high school will be for vendors and handicap licensed vehicles.
Perinchief said he’s hoping Warrior Weekend will grow in future years to become a “mini Fleet Week style” event.
“We’re laying the groundwork for a new North Shore event that veterans can bring their families to,” he said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.