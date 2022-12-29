In-person celebrations are back.
Teed up for Saturday, Salem and Beverly are bringing back their annual family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in the new year. This will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that the neighboring cities have held their traditional events.
This year, Salem’s celebration is sponsored by the entertainment and hospitality firm the Anthem Group, which is also hosting the Frozen Fire Festival in downtown Salem. This festival runs from the day after Christmas until New Year’s Day.
Salem’s NYE LAUNCH! celebration is a part of this festival, and starts at 4:30 p.m. at Charlotte Forten Park on Saturday.
Kylie Sullivan, the director of Salem Main Streets, said 2013 was the year she started as director, and one of the first years the city did put on a New Year’s celebration. This is the first year since the pandemic that they’ve had programming, and the first time it’s being held outdoors.
“We were already planning (before the pandemic) on moving it outside because it was getting chaotic (indoors),” Sullivan said.
She said Salem Main Streets was planning on doing an outside event last year, but COVID numbers surged again, and they canceled. This year, Salem Main Streets proposed a partnership with the Frozen Fire Festival to host an outdoor New Year’s celebration.
“I think it’ll be a good way to test (the event) outside,” Sullivan said.
Saturday’s launch party includes a family-friendly countdown at 6 p.m., and there will also be face-painting and a silent disco. Meanwhile, the ongoing festival at Charlotte Forten Park will have a curling rink, free s’mores and hot chocolate, and a beer and wine selection.
A $5 donation is suggested, and the NYE LAUNCH! is free as well. Check http://salemmainstreets.org/festivals/new-years-eve-salem/ for more details.
In Beverly, festivities begin at 3:30 p.m., with a kid-friendly 6:45 to 7 p.m. countdown and ball drop.
The ball drop is preceded by the Grand Procession, a parade down Cabot Street, which will be closed along with side connecting side streets between 3 and 7:30 p.m.
Beverly’s “New Year 2023”, which is run by Beverly Main Streets, is free this year and also includes a live animal show, a drawing class with comic book artist Eli 5 Stone, various local artists and DJs, and two magic shows.
The event’s headline sponsor is Beverly Psychic, with additional sponsorships from the Landmark School, the Beverly YMCA, and the Remodeling Company. Check https://bevmain.org/events/beverlys-new-year/ for the full schedule of events.