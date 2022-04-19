NEWBURYPORT — On Friday, April 22, a Earth Day Climate Justice rally will take place in Waterfront Park from 1 to 5 p.m.
Sponsored by the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist in collaboration with community partners, the rally will begin at 1 p.m. wil marchers congregating at Market Square.
At 1:30 p.m., the assembly will march to nearby Waterfront Park for drumming and puppet pageantry.
From 2-3 p.m., enjoy music by Lucky Leroux and Meg Rayne and friends, while visiting activity stations offered by local artists, educators and activists:
Among the attractions will be Butterfly Puppets by Theater in the Open, Trash Puppets by Charlotte Moroz, Earth Art Trading Cards with Tinkerhaus, wildflower seed bombs by Storm Surge, a Watershed Table with the Merrimack River Watershed Council, Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards (ACES), Indigenous crafts with Patricia D. Rocker of the Mass Center for Native American Awareness, and an interactive art installation by Megan Chiango.
At 3 p.m., speakers will include the Rev. Rebecca Bryan of First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist, Patricia D. Rocker of the Wampanoag Nation, John Macone of the Merrimack River Watershed Council, Amber Hewett of the National Wildlife Federation, Erika Seigfried of the Union of Concerned Scientists, Chris Nord of C-10, and Denise and Paul Pouliot of Cowasuck Pennacook.
At 4 p.m., there will be a performance by Mamadou Diop and friends.
Community Partners and donors involved in putting on the Earth Day Climate Justice Rally include Theater in the Open, Imagine Studios, Tinkerhaus, Heron Pond Farm, Merrimack River Watershed Council, ACES, Storm Surge, Mass Center for Native American Awareness, Ganesh Imports, Sarah Oleson Yoga, Peter J. Riley, Harborside Printing and Janco Publishing.
ACES cleanups continue
The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards (ACES) of Newburyport has been hosting cleanups all month. The efforts will resume Saturday, April 23, with a trio of cleanups planned. One will be at Maudslay State Park, Newburyport, from 9 to noon. As part of the DCR — Park Serve Day efforts, those taking part should have a volunteer in the park release form. For more, call Rob Kovac at 978-465-7223. Then at 9 a.m., at Lion’s Park, Salisbury, there will be a cleanup with the Coastal Trails Coalition, and at 10 a.m., a cleanup at Salisbury Beach Reservation as part of the DCR- Park Serve Day. Again, those taking part should have a volunteer in the park release form.
Wenham gardens need help
At Mass Audubon’s Endicott Wildlife Sanctuary in Wenham, they’ll be celebrating Earth Month with a slew of activities including the April 30 “Volunteer Work for Wildlife” raised Vegetable Gardens project to help spread compost in the raised vegetable gardens and create some planters for our entrance. For more opportunities to get outside and celebrate Earth Day, visit massaudubon.org/earthmonth, Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m.-noon.
Bilingual hawk walk slated
At Osgood Hill, North Andover, at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 30, there will be a Mass Audubon bilingual nature walk (Spanish-English) “Raptors and Other Birds,” with Education Coordinator Chris Montero. Walk the trails of the Osgood Hill property with a bilingual naturalist in search of birds of prey, also known as raptors. Look for hawks, the elusive Bald Eagle, and talk about owls that inhabit this area. Osgood Hill’s 200 acres of woodland is also home to woodpeckers, warblers, sparrows and other species of birds.