NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Maritime Days welcomes tall ship replica Nao Trinidad flying the Spanish flag and escorted by a flotilla of local boats on June 29.
The original Nao Trinidad sailed around the world between 1519 and 1522 which, at that time, was the greatest maritime feat in history.
This stunning 200-ton sailing vessel is a replica of Magellan’s historic vessel, built by Fundación Nao Victoria, which brought a previous tall ship visitor, the El Galeon, in recent years.
From June 29 through July 9, the Nao Trinidad will be docked at Waterfront Park as part of Maritimes Days, a major fundraiser for the Custom House Maritime Museum with the support of presenting sponsor Rochester Electronics.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses and the city to welcome tall ship enthusiasts near and far at the height of the tourism season,” said Bob Cronin, chair of the 2023 Maritime Days.
Chris Silva, executive director of the Custom House Maritime Museum, said “residents of Greater Newburyport and North Shore will have the chance to experience this impressive tall ship up close. Once boarding the ship, the knowledgeable bi-lingual crew will share key historical facts, describe some of its achievements, how it was sailed back in the day, and describe conditions the people of its time endured.”
On tours, visitors will learn about the history of the original Nao Trinidad, details of the ship’s achievements, how this type of ship was sailed back and tales of the conditions people on board faced.
Public tours begin July 1 through July 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 for a family of 2 adults and three children, $15 for adults, and $5 for children 5-12 (under 5 are free) and can be purchased at newburyportmaritimedays.com.
Newburyport Maritime Days has hosted four tall ships over the course of four years. Beginning 2016 with the 17th century Spanish Galleon replica of Nao Victoria’s El Galeon graced our harbor,followed by schooners: Adventure and Alabama out of Gloucester and most recently — in 2019 — the Nao Santa Maria, another Nao Victoria replica.
Newburyport Maritime Days includes ship-based welcome parties, themed fundraiser events, business sponsored parties, education events for children, and more.
SAIL-RELATED FESTIVALS
June 29- July 9
NEWBURYPORT MARITIME DAYS
Custom House Maritime Museum, waterfront park.
Tall ship replica Nao Trinidad tours, events including ship-based welcome parties, themed fundraiser events, business sponsored parties, education events for children and more. https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/
Saturday, Aug. 19
SALEM MERRY-TYME FESTIVAL
Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Street.
Free event will feature musicians, a magician, visiting vessels, and hands-on activities. Look for the first-ever “Great Salem Cardboard Boat Regatta.” https://www.nps.gov/sama/planyourvisit/salem-merry-time-fest.htm
Aug. 31 — Sept.4
GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVAL
Gloucester Harbor, Maritime Gloucester
Deck tours, schooner sails and challenge, dory racing demos, Mayor’s Cup and more.
https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/gloucester-schooner-festival-25406