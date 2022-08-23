BEVERLY — The new “Teen Room” at Beverly Public Library officially opened Friday with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
In the works since 2017, the new “Teen Room” — begun when Library Director Allison Babin was serving at teen librarian — will be a more welcoming setting for younger library patrons.
Head of Teen Services Katie Nelson, who along with Assistant Director Megan Karasin serves as teen librarians, said the room was created in conjunction with the library’s Teen Advisory Board. “We relied a lot on input from teens,” Nelson said.
Past and present Teen Advisory Board members helped with fundraising, assisted in decisions relating to the space, and contributed enthusiasm for the planning process, Nelson said in an email.
“Having TAB members involved … means that we were able to create a space for teens by teens,” she said.
Nelson said she hopes the space will be a “safe and welcoming space where they (teens) can feel comfortable studying, reading or just hanging out.”
Nelson said the renovation has been a “long, involved process.” Before the changes, the space had little seating and was filled with teen-oriented books, Nelson explained. Now, the bookcases have been moved, the carpets replaced, the walls painted, and the space has been decorated, among other changes.
Work on the “Teen Room” began before the pandemic. The painting was completed and the carpeting installed. When the pandemic hit, it delayed the library’s ordering furniture for the space, which has since been added.
Nelson said many in the community supported the project. Among them was the Friends of the Beverly Public Library, who Nelson highlighted as “huge supporters” of the project. “The teens of Beverly are very lucky to have such an involved and supportive community,” she said.
The room’s grand opening on Friday was invite-only because of the space’s limited capacity and large guest list, including past TAB members, Friends of the Beverly Public Library, and donors, she said.
“It was nice to be able to celebrate all of the hard work that has gone into this renovation with a little pomp and circumstance,” she said.
“One of the highlights for me was having our TAB president, Kailey Quintino, cut the red ribbon,” Nelson said, reflecting on the event. “I think it was really appropriate and fun to have a teen be the official ribbon-cutter.”
Beverly High School student Tara MacNeil played violin during the ceremony.
“It was really important to me that we were involving teens in this event and showing the donors and supporters who attended who all of the work has been for – the teens of Beverly,” she said.