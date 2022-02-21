SALEM — The next session of the long-running Salem Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy starts next month.
The 10-week program, which starts on March 30, gives local residents a chance to learn about police work, how the department operates and changes to the law and how that affects law enforcement.
Topics like how police patrol, process a crime scene, deal with firearms, use technology, conduct searches and seizures, and policies on use of force will be covered.
In addition, there is an opportunity for participants to take part in a “ride along” after attending at least eight of the 10 sessions, as well as to visit the gun range.
Classes are held at the Salem Police Department at 95 Margin St. Wednesdays from 7 to 10 p.m.
The program is free; participants must be 18 or older.
Class size is limited to 25 participants. Registration begins this week and runs through March 16.
Applications will available at the Salem Police Department and online at www.salempd.net.