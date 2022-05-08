DANVERS — A prisoner in custody at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Danvers died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell.
The man, a 49-year-old resident of Fremont, N.H., had been arrested early Saturday morning after being stopped by a Trooper on Route 99 in Saugus at approximately 2:30 a.m. The man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B narcotic and speeding.
Once booked at the barracks and placed into a cell, troopers performed face-to-face checks on his condition every 30 minutes, as is standard for all prisoners per State Police policy.
During the regular check conducted at approximately 11:30 a.m., the man was found to be unresponsive. Troopers immediately called for Danvers Fire and emergency medical services to respond and began performing emergency first aid. The prisoner was determined to be deceased at the barracks and was transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The death is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over all death investigations in the county. The State Police will also conduct an administrative review of the incident.