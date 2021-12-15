BEVERLY — Donald Fogg Jr. had the family he grew up with, and "the family of friends he created," his sister told a judge on Wednesday.
The two were not mutually exclusive: Fogg, 50, a local chef, was known for his parties and Tuesday night dinners, and, his family and friends said, for his exuberance.
"This man," Wendi Capaviella said, "has taken away so much."
She was referring to Bruce Gunn, 66, of Exeter, New Hampshire, who was found guilty Wednesday of the first-degree murder of her brother inside his Beverly home on March 13, 2020.
Salem Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere said she got a sense of who Fogg was during the 1½ week trial and from impact statements from Capaviella and her daughter, Savannah.
"You made him come to life again through this process," Freniere told Fogg's family and friends, just before she turned to Gunn to impose the mandatory life sentence without parole.
Freniere told Fogg's family that she hoped the outcome of the trial gives them some comfort.
"I don't hesitate in imposing this sentence," Freniere told Gunn. "Life without parole is a just sentence for the crime you have done."
Fogg had been selling marijuana out of his home for years, and kept both it and cash in a safe.
Fogg was found facing that safe, slumped over the arm of a chair, by a friend who had gone to check on him after he'd failed to respond to text messages and calls all day. Fogg had been shot three times from behind.
Earlier in the day, that friend had seen Gunn in Fogg's home.
The two men had recently been introduced, through Gunn's girlfriend — a Beverly woman who was cleaning Fogg's home — prosecutors said, in exchange for small amounts of marijuana.
Cell tower and cell phone data was used to establish that Gunn had been to the home three times that day. After his last visit, just before 1 p.m., police were able to put together data showing both Gunn's phone and Fogg's phone traveling east toward the Putnam Reservoir in Danvers, where Gunn grew up.
The signal from Fogg's phone disappeared soon after.
Investigators knew Fogg hadn't left the house with his phone that day; his Amazon Alexa captured him asking it to turn on his lights — but not to turn them off, as he always did before leaving.
Gunn, meanwhile, had been strapped for cash, detailed in a series of text messages between himself and his girlfriend in the weeks before the killing.
Then, suddenly, the complaints about money stopped. And in the hours after the killing, Gunn gave one man $3,500 in cash and delivered a quantity of marijuana to a woman.
Gunn's attorney, Scott Gleason, questioned the motives of witnesses, including the accused fentanyl trafficker who had given Gunn the .380 Glock handgun and told jurors that when Gunn brought it back, he told him it had been used to "cap" someone. That witness made a deal with prosecutors to testify.
Gleason suggested another witness, an ex-girlfriend of Gunn who said he'd been fuming about a "weed dealer in Beverly" who'd ripped him off decades ago, was motivated by jealousy. The cash? Gleason suggested it could have been Gunn's income tax refund.
Prosecutor Kelleen Forlizzi argued that everything the witnesses testified to was corroborated by other evidence, including the cell phone location data.
Fogg's family and friends were present for nearly all of the trial, and on Wednesday filled two rows in the courtroom.
Capaviella said her brother was smart and funny, kind, gentle, loud and fun. "He loved life," she told the judge.
Just 11 months before Fogg's death, their father died. Fogg had taken care of him in his final years.
"We were not done," Capaviella said. "The world was not done with Donald Fogg Jr."
Her daughter, Savannah, said Fogg was close, the fun uncle with whom she shared a love of laughter. They both loved Halloween and she recalled the last one he was alive, when he dressed as Peter Pan and she as Tinkerbell.
"These are memories I will hold with me forever," she said.
Outside court, as they waited for the sentencing hearing to begin, Fogg's family and friends passed phones back and forth, often laughing as they re-watched videos of Fogg and recalled happier times.
Fogg loved the New England Patriots and Ozzy Osbourne. One of the videos included a snippet of the song "Flying High Again," which, his sister said, they put on his headstone.
Forlizzi told the judge she did not think she could put it better than Fogg's sister and niece.
"I do suggest this was the right verdict and life without parole is a just sentence in this case," said the prosecutor.
Neither Gunn nor his attorney, Gleason, addressed the court on Wednesday prior to the sentencing. Gleason did ask Freniere to delay Gunn's transfer from the house of correction to state prison for one day to collect his belongings.
The judge denied that request.
Under Massachusetts law, an appeal is automatic in all first-degree murder cases.