SALEM -- The Essex District Attorney's office has now identified the man believed responsible for an attempted murder-suicide outside a Salem business Monday evening.

Richard Lorman, 55, of Wilton, N.H., was dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head outside a Technology Way business complex where the victim, 33, worked. 

The shooting took place just after 5 p.m. 

The woman was flown to a Boston hospital with critical injuries. 

Investigators have not offered any motive or confirmed the nature of the relationship between Lorman and the woman. 

