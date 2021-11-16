SALEM -- The Essex District Attorney's office has now identified the man believed responsible for an attempted murder-suicide outside a Salem business Monday evening.
Richard Lorman, 55, of Wilton, N.H., was dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head outside a Technology Way business complex where the victim, 33, worked.
The shooting took place just after 5 p.m.
The woman was flown to a Boston hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators have not offered any motive or confirmed the nature of the relationship between Lorman and the woman.