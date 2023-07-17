Expect nighttime lane closures on Route 114 in Peabody and Danvers this month as Tier 2 of a safety overhaul that will include new temporary medians begins.
The temporary overnight lane closures on Andover Street from Violet Road in Peabody to I-95 in Danvers will start Tuesday. They will occur weekly from Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and will conclude at 5 a.m. on July 29, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a statement.
“The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to safely and effectively perform milling operations,” MassDOT said. “Occasional daytime lane shifts may be needed for incidental work.”
This work is part of an $8.5 million district-wide resurfacing project, the state said. Resurfacing this section of road is also one of the main objectives of the Tier 2 phase of the Route 114 Safety Improvements Project, according to a presentation about this work that was given at a public meeting in May and can be found on MassDOT’s website.
The improvement project is a fast-tracked attempt to make a notoriously deadly stretch of 114 between the Northshore Mall in Peabody and Route 1 in Danvers safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.
The work follows hundreds of crashes in the area and several deaths on the road over the last few years, including a crash that killed 18-year-old Peabody resident Nick Dellacroce in 2021.
During the Tier 1 phase, which happened this fall and concluded just before Halloween, crews added protected left turns, took away several lanes, painted hatch marks to break up the middle turn lane, made signal improvements and added two crosswalks to the state highway.
Along with repaving and narrowing lanes with the goal of reducing vehicle speed and increasing pedestrian comfort, the state will install pilot, or temporary, medians in certain spots as part of Tier 2 — a request that’s been made by many local residents and family members of crash victims along 114.
“Saturday was the two-year anniversary of when Nick was killed. I wish it didn’t take this long to begin making 114 safer, but I’m glad they are finally addressing this issue,” said Nick’s mother, Rachel Dellacroce. “I hope this is truly a ‘pilot’ and the first step leading to a permanent solution. There needs to be a median with designated, signalized legal U-turns.”
These pilot medians made up of flex posts will be added to the middle two-way turn lane, often referred to as the “suicide lane,” in front of Gulf Express and Kappy’s Liquors in Danvers, Sunoco, Kane’s Flower World, MacArthur Boulevard, Dunkin’ and Audi Peabody, and just west of the intersection of Sylvan and Andover streets, according to the presentation.
“(MassDOT) targeted areas with redundant access points, alternate access to a signal via a side street, left turns already restricted through markings and/or signs, and significant crash history, (and) met with business owners of potentially affected locations to determine best design,” according to the presentation.
These pilot medians will restrict “dangerous movements at select locations with high occurrence or high severity of crashes,” MassDOT said. This includes preventing turning vehicles from crossing all five lanes of traffic.
Four fatal crashes occurred during the safety project’s 2020-2021 traffic study period, including Dellacroce’s crash and one that killed Peabody resident Robert Mellace, 50, when a car swerved around a vehicle that had stopped to let him out of the Kane’s Flower World parking lot and smashed into his car in 2020.
In 2019, Jackson Frechette, a 13-year-old student at Higgins Middle School in Peabody, was struck by a car while trying to cross 114 on his bike.
Tier 2 work will add three crosswalks along Route 114 in front of Walmart, Sylvan Street and Cross Street to provide safer crossing options for pedestrians, according to the presentation. A sidewalk will also be added to the eastbound side of Andover Street where vehicles can turn out of the Northshore Mall thanks to space created by narrower lanes.
MassDOT will also restore the westbound lane and right turn lanes it removed last fall on the eastbound side near the Andover Street entrance of the Northshore Mall, and combine signals at Esquire Drive and Violet Road to ease confusion.
An ongoing corridor study will be used to evaluate options for a long-term reconstruction process of this area of Route 114, which will have its own public process when the time comes, MassDOT said.
This study will evaluate what happens to traffic patterns if a median is added along the entire roadway, if a partial median is a better option for traffic flow while also having safety benefits, and what the impacts are of bringing pedestrian and bike facilities onto the road, according to the presentation.
For more information on the Route 114 safety project, visit https://tinyurl.com/114safetyimprovements.
