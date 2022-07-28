PEABODY — The promenade has returned.
A short-lived experiment in 2019, the new outside park at the Northshore Mall was created for live performances, games and activities by local groups and organizations.
Shut down for two years in a row by COVID-19 after its debut season, the Promenade finally returned this month with free family programming every Friday night outside of Northshore Mall, from now through Aug. 19.
It’s an artificial park set up outside several outdoors-facing restaurants by the mall’s Dining Pavilion. It opened at Northshore Mall in 2019 to get guests and restaurants to explore free programs and event by area organizations.
At the heart of that was the idea that the entertainment is free to the public — costs are covered by businesses to ensure performers get paid, but they get a return of investment when crowds turn out for the event.
The moment was a powerful one for Creative Collective, a then-young local business network uniting the creative workforce to give it strength and a steady flow of paid gigs. For the first time, through the Promenade, Collective was creating work on private corporation’s property.
“The premise of the series was to really figure out a way to engage with the property the mall owns, but in a way that would be community friendly, accessible, free to everyone, and to offset that bad reputation that big box stores and malls are the bad guy,” said John Andrews, executive director of the Collective. “There’s obviously a lot of tax revenues, local jobs. Regardless of if they’re big box, there’s still a lot of local benefits that come from them.”
Simon Malls, which sought Andrews’ help with the Promenade for the 2019 season, reached out in early 2022 to get the entertainment flowing again, he explained.
“We really wanted to create unique programming in a unique space and highlight some local creators, but also really, really lean into the fact that these big companies and institutions can really benefit from working with local creators,” Andrews continued. “And the malls are also struggling a bit. Figuring out a way to utilize local creators that haven’t really had a lot of opportunities to work, as we’re starting to bring that piece back and know the mall needed activations... it seemed like a natural fit to bring the series back.”
The new series launched on July 15 and this Friday, local impersonation legend Patrick Tobin will re-bring Frank Sinatra to life through a performance that Tony C’s is running reservations on.
Create and Escape, a creativity-driven small business on Main Street flourished during the pandemic, was brought to the Promenade last week for magic wand-creating activities to pair with a magician doing tricks for the crowd.
“It was really exciting to be part of a live entertainment process, and the magician was great,” said Wendy Lattof, who opened the business with her sister Debbie. “The kids were having a blast. They had fun with the magic show, had fun with us, and it was great exposure for us.”
But at the end of the day, it isn’t just the mall, restaurants and performers enriched by the activity outside Northshore Mall this summer. After all, these events take place on Friday at 6 p.m. — the jubilant end of the work week for most households.
“We work so hard and are on our phones so much,” Lattof said. “When you start creating, you put your phone away and just embrace the project you’re working on. When you create, it’s great for your anxiety, great for your expression. It brings out something in you to spark the creative process.
“That allows us to mentally escape and let go,” Lattof concluded, “and recharge to get back to our lives.”
For more on the events, a schedule and link to make reservations for this Friday, visit fb.me/e/1zuvobhBk.
