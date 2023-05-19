thumbnail_Final.Spring Concert Flyer 2023.jpg

IPSWICH — Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras’ upcoming Afternoon of Spring Concerts is set for Sunday, May 21.

Under Musical Director Gerald J. Dolan Jr., the dozens of young musicians will fill the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich, with an afternoon of ensembles and orchestras.

The free performance begins at 2 p.m., with the Prelude String Ensemble, Overture String Ensemble and Intermezzo Orchestra, followed at 4 p.m. by the Wind Ensemble, Select Flute Choir and the Symphony Orchestra to conclude the program.

The concerts will also be livestreamed. For more information, go to www.nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.

Musicians: Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras

Beverly:

Genevieve Chan

Eamonn Conolly

Sofia Davis

Maisie Durivage

Mary Hauck

Fiona Long

Vedika Sharma

Oliver Sweatman

Grace Wann

Armen Young

Boxford:

Lauren Boyle

Thomas Boyle

Justin Dolansky

Abby Ellis

Christian Emig

Morgan Jones

Grace Li

Haven Novack

Sofia Pomerantz

Malia Robinson

Noah Rouff

Caroline Troake

Ryan Yu

Evan Zeltsar

Danvers:

Liam Garland

Georgetown:

Dylan Monti

Connor Pitcher

John van Twuyver

Gloucester:

Benjamin Carpenter

Mariana DeBenedictis

Hamilton:

Maya Beach

Elisa Bellofatto

Abigail Dorey

Gillian Horner

Gabriel Klein

Ipswich:

Persephone Altieri

Evelyn Brunetti

Hazel Cormier

Maddison Dodge

Hazel Donovan

Chloe Hanchett

Anneliese Johnson

Cora Joss

Emma LaRochelle

Ava Levesque

Theo Mavroides

Zao Scarano

Colin Vellante

Delaney Whitmore

Weston Whitmore

Lynn:

Afokeoghene Sekegor

Oghenebrume Sekegor

Nathaniel Vega-Yu

Lynnfield:

Jonas Koyle

Rachel Lim

Ian Wagon

Manchester:

Tyler Cummins

River Silva

Marblehead:

Aria Freudenberger

Holden Hayes

Nina Johnson

Middleton:

Dorian Florestal

Joyce Messak

Newburyport:

Michelle Kilroy

Simon Krasnow

Sam Parr

Max Piotrowski

Cedar Schumacher

Peabody:

Drew Little

Rockport:

Jackson Altieri

Lilliana Cunha

Sally Elinskas

Mari Penaloza

Rowley:

Clara Graves

Madelyn Graves

Salem:

Casey Griffin

Eli Hajer-Sirois

Mira Heidorn

William Napierkowski

Emi Whitfield

Salisbury:

Noah Alcaraz

River Wynne

Topsfield:

Caleb Aitchison

Luke Bloxham

Veronica Bloxham

Belle DiCarlo

Molly Howes

Lucy McLellan

Katrina Popielski

Devon Todd

Sophia Todd

Wenham:

Claire Adler

Ephram Adler

Elida Carr

Bethany Hansen

Clara Hansen

Ben Leland

Ryan Melanson

Evelyn Yu

West Newbury:

Evan Lagueux

Lucas Ting

