IPSWICH — Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras’ upcoming Afternoon of Spring Concerts is set for Sunday, May 21.
Under Musical Director Gerald J. Dolan Jr., the dozens of young musicians will fill the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich, with an afternoon of ensembles and orchestras.
The free performance begins at 2 p.m., with the Prelude String Ensemble, Overture String Ensemble and Intermezzo Orchestra, followed at 4 p.m. by the Wind Ensemble, Select Flute Choir and the Symphony Orchestra to conclude the program.
The concerts will also be livestreamed. For more information, go to www.nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
Musicians: Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras
Beverly:
Genevieve Chan
Eamonn Conolly
Sofia Davis
Maisie Durivage
Mary Hauck
Fiona Long
Vedika Sharma
Oliver Sweatman
Grace Wann
Armen Young
Boxford:
Lauren Boyle
Thomas Boyle
Justin Dolansky
Abby Ellis
Christian Emig
Morgan Jones
Grace Li
Haven Novack
Sofia Pomerantz
Malia Robinson
Noah Rouff
Caroline Troake
Ryan Yu
Evan Zeltsar
Danvers:
Liam Garland
Georgetown:
Dylan Monti
Connor Pitcher
John van Twuyver
Gloucester:
Benjamin Carpenter
Mariana DeBenedictis
Hamilton:
Maya Beach
Elisa Bellofatto
Abigail Dorey
Gillian Horner
Gabriel Klein
Ipswich:
Persephone Altieri
Evelyn Brunetti
Hazel Cormier
Maddison Dodge
Hazel Donovan
Chloe Hanchett
Anneliese Johnson
Cora Joss
Emma LaRochelle
Ava Levesque
Theo Mavroides
Zao Scarano
Colin Vellante
Delaney Whitmore
Weston Whitmore
Lynn:
Afokeoghene Sekegor
Oghenebrume Sekegor
Nathaniel Vega-Yu
Lynnfield:
Jonas Koyle
Rachel Lim
Ian Wagon
Manchester:
Tyler Cummins
River Silva
Marblehead:
Aria Freudenberger
Holden Hayes
Nina Johnson
Middleton:
Dorian Florestal
Joyce Messak
Newburyport:
Michelle Kilroy
Simon Krasnow
Sam Parr
Max Piotrowski
Cedar Schumacher
Peabody:
Drew Little
Rockport:
Jackson Altieri
Lilliana Cunha
Sally Elinskas
Mari Penaloza
Rowley:
Clara Graves
Madelyn Graves
Salem:
Casey Griffin
Eli Hajer-Sirois
Mira Heidorn
William Napierkowski
Emi Whitfield
Salisbury:
Noah Alcaraz
River Wynne
Topsfield:
Caleb Aitchison
Luke Bloxham
Veronica Bloxham
Belle DiCarlo
Molly Howes
Lucy McLellan
Katrina Popielski
Devon Todd
Sophia Todd
Wenham:
Claire Adler
Ephram Adler
Elida Carr
Bethany Hansen
Clara Hansen
Ben Leland
Ryan Melanson
Evelyn Yu
West Newbury:
Evan Lagueux
Lucas Ting