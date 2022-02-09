PEABODY — Two of five residents were injured, one severely, when an early morning blaze ripped through a two-family home on Ellsworth Road Wednesday.
Fire and police departments were alerted to the fire by multiple 911 calls about 2:35 a.m. Police officers, the first to arrive, ran onto the porch with a neighbor and pulled a man to safety through the smoke and flames while his wife was able to escape by herself.
The husband and wife, whose names have not been released, lived on the first floor of the home at 60 Ellsworth Road.
The husband was taken first to Salem Hospital before being airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston because of the severity of his burns. His wife is being treated at Salem Hospital.
A father and two sons, who lived on the second floor, were able to escape safely on their own.
The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived, said Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling. “It had a head start on us ... it was in the walls, and with the balloon-frame construction, it was already into the attic.”
Recounting his decision on how to fight the blaze, Dowling said the roof had collapsed in the rear of the building, and he decided not to put his men in any danger. “We’re not going in,” he said, “Just surround and drown, throw water on it.”
The scene remained active early Wednesday morning and units sent from the Lynn and Salem departments assisted in putting out stubborn hot spots.
Dowling said the cause of the blaze remained under investigation by Peabody fire officials and the state fire marshal’s office.
The home is near the Center Elementary School, and officials issued a two-hour school delay while firefighters worked on lingering hotspots.