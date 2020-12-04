Forecasted weather conditions have prompted two COVID-19 testing sites to either cancel or postpone their Saturday operations.
The state has canceled COVID-19 testing at Salem High School for Saturday. The testing site, open to all Massachusetts residents under the state's Stop the Spread program, will resume its regular schedule at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
The city of Beverly has also postponed its last day of drive-thru testing at Lynch Park to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This testing site is open to Beverly residents only.
The drive-up testing site at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., is usually open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The state also runs a walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are necessary, but preregistration is available at www.mass.gov/stopthespread.