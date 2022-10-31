BEVERLY — A small plane crashed at Beverly Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon.
The plane bounced around and slid off a runway at the airport during a rough landing around 2 p.m., said Beverly Fire Deputy Jeff Sirois.
Two people were in the plane at the time. No one was injured.
The aircraft was a two-seat, piston-engine plane called a Piper Warrior, Sirois said.
The plane received significant damage. No fuel leaked onto out of the aircraft, he said.
The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
