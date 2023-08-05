DANVERS — First responders in town didn’t need to call in any mutual-aid ambulances from neighboring communities last month, kicking off a so-far great relationship with Northeast Regional Ambulance Service, according to Danvers officials.
Beginning July 1, Northeast took over ambulance service for Danvers through a one-year, no cost contract that has an option to extend for two years.
“We received lots of complaints from local fire chiefs in the area that they were sending their ambulances to our community way too often,” fire Chief Robert Amerault said. “(Northeast) did its research and we did our research, and Northeast seemed to have the best plan to cover the town and that was why we went with them.”
After looking at several vendors this spring, Danvers chose Northeast over Cataldo Ambulance, which had held the contract since buying Danvers’ longtime ambulance provider, Lyons Ambulance, in 2017.
Cataldo, based in Lynn, faced backlash from North Shore firefighters last year who said that the business is regularly unable to provide ambulances for 911 calls in their communities in a timely manner.
Firefighters told The Salem News at the time that Cataldo prioritizes more profitable, non-emergency transports over emergency calls in addition to underpaying their staff and maintaining a poor working environment — claims the company denied.
“In doing our research, we were really attracted to the operational plan and staffing plan that Northeast proposed,” Amerault said. “We wanted to make our focus be on the 911 emergency calls. We wanted a company that was going to make that their priority, not transfer calls.”
Danvers did request a mutual-aid ambulance on Tuesday, but that was because the town received an unusually high eight emergency calls in a 65-minute period, Amerault said.
Seven of those ambulances came from Northeast, which has bases in Danvers and Beverly, another community it covers, and a base in Middleton that it pulls ambulances from during unusually high call times, Amerault said.
“They did fantastic, but they literally just ran out of ambulances,” he said.
The mutual aid ambulance was from Atlantic Ambulance, a division of Cataldo that has a base in Danvers.
“We have a disproportionate number of nursing homes and facilities like that for a town this size,” Amerault said. “They need transfer ambulances to hospitals and doctor’s offices, non-emergencies, so there’s always business for companies here.”
As for the response to emergency calls under the town’s new contract?
“We’re off to a great start,” Amerault said.
