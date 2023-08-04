AMESBURY — Blame it on Mother Nature.
Fans of the annual Peach Festival at Cider Hill Farm will have to wait another year as sweet, juicy locally grown peaches are missing from the rows and rows of peach trees at the Fern Avenue farm this season.
Cider Hill Farm's Valerie Rosenberg said winter weather - an arctic frost - in early February damaged the buds, but not the trees. Peach Fest will be back in 2024, she said.
"Each year and every season brings something different and requires flexibility and fortitude. It always comes down to weather and being prepared to make changes as needed," she said.
In the absence of a bountiful harvest of sweet peaches, Cider Hill Farm has switched gears and will hold a two-weekend Harvest Party in the place of Peach Fest.
Harvest Party, set for the next two weekend from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. will allow visitors to sample, pick and enjoy a diverse collection of summer fruit, vegetables and flowers. Pick from 25-plus varieties of blooms, sunflowers, beans, heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, blueberries, summer apples and carrots. Enjoy free live music, tractor rides, eats from local food trucks, 100% orchard hard cider, children's activities and tastings. Free general admission to the farm, pick-your-own tickets, food or drinks available.
The Harvest Party wasn't a sure thing either, Rosenberg said, as spring weather offered more challenges.
"Overcast skies have delayed crops and heavy rain has either oversaturated roots or heavily diluted nutrients in the soil. This has added extra time and costs to the growing season. But overall," she said, "we've been very fortunate and are very grateful. So many farming communities have experienced devastating losses this season."
This summer's weather has brought an explosion of color to the flower beds and cutting gardens, and Rosenberg said Harvest Party features more than 25 varieties of large, medium and filler flowers full of textures and colors. The list is a florist and DIY designers' dream: zinnias, lisianthus, snapdragons, cosmos, amaranth, millet, statice, rubeckia, asters, marigolds, strawflowers, celosia, herbs, stock, dahlias, sunflowers and coneflowers. Cider Hill's multiple varieties of sunflowers are sure to put a smile on festival-goers' faces.
As calls and inquiries come in from fans of Peach Fest, Rosenberg said the shelving of the popular event and absence of peaches locally offers an opportunity beyond promoting Harvest Party.
"The calls are definitely starting to come in looking for beloved peach picking. While it hurts us to tell them there won't be any stone fruit this year, these inquires have led to incredible discussions regarding the challenges farmers face and the importance of supporting local growers. Each year will bring something but we're ready with a new, memorable experience we think the community will love. Carrot picking really is a blast."
IF YOU GO
HARVEST PARTY
Cider Hill Farm
4 Fern Ave., Amesbury
Saturday, Aug. 12, Sunday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Live music daily. For more www.ciderhill.com/