BEVERLY — Fourth-graders at North Beverly Elementary School recently raised more than $6,000 in the first Fourth Grade Relay Fundraiser. Half of the $6,443 that was raised will be donated to Ukraine relief, while the other half will help pay for fourth grade field trips and activities.
Students asked friends and family to sponsor them for the relay, with the more laps they completed, the more money they would raise. On the day of the relay, the students ran/walked as many laps as they could during a two-hour period on the freshly cut field outside North Beverly School. The school thanked the community donors and family who made this happen.