BEVERLY — North Beverly Elementary School raised more than $25,000 with a glow-in-the-dark Dance-A-Thon in the school gym last week. The event more than doubled the fundraising goal of $10,000. The money will go to programs sponsored by the PTO, including field trips, enrichment programs and community outreach.

BEVERLY -- North Beverly Elementary School raised more than $25,000 with a glow-in-the-dark dance in the school gym last week. The total more than doubled the school's fundraising goal of $10,000. The money will go to programs sponsored by the PTO, including field trips, enrichment programs and community outreach.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you