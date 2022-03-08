BEVERLY — North Beverly Elementary School raised more than $25,000 with a glow-in-the-dark Dance-A-Thon in the school gym last week. The event more than doubled the fundraising goal of $10,000. The money will go to programs sponsored by the PTO, including field trips, enrichment programs and community outreach.
North Beverly School dance raises $25,000
BEVERLY -- North Beverly Elementary School raised more than $25,000 with a glow-in-the-dark dance in the school gym last week. The total more than doubled the school's fundraising goal of $10,000. The money will go to programs sponsored by the PTO, including field trips, enrichment programs and community outreach.
Trending Video
Paul Leighton
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE