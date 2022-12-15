Rockport’s Live Nativity Pageant
ROCKPORT — In the spirit of the holidays, the Rockport Art Association and Museum once again presents the annual Live Christmas Pageant, a torch-lit live re-enactment of the Nativity. The pageant will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Each year hundreds of spectators gather to watch the live re-enactment of the story of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the Bethlehem inn and the stable. The pageant begins with a torch lit procession which starts at Dock Square and proceeds up Main Street to the Congregational Church. Here the story of Jesus’ birth is brought to life through a live narration.
The pageant began in 1947, as a gift from the Rockport Art Association to the village and remains a holiday season fixture to this day.
For more on the Rockport Art Association & Museum, go to https://www.rockportartassn.org.
Winter Baroque at St. Paul’s Church
NEWBURYPORT — The pure, clear sounds of recorder will fill St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at this year’s Winter Baroque concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m.
The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival presents a special holiday baroque concert with the music of Bartolome de Selma y Salaverde (1580-1640), Tarquinio Merula (1595–1665), Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde (c.1595-1638), Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767).
Three Boston-based musicians — Aldo Abreu, recorder, Sarah Darling, violin and John McKean, harpsichord — join Winter Baroque regular cellist Eliana Razzino Yang of Philadelphia in this year’s ensemble at St. Paul’s, 166 High St. For more information and tickets: www.newburyportchambermusic.org.
‘The Nutcracker’ at Collins CenterANDOVER — On Sunday, Dance Prism’s production, celebrating its 40th season, will bringing lively choreography, Tchaikovsky’s beloved music, and the traditional delights of this favorite holiday tradition to the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road, for 1 and 5 p.m. shows. A cast of 120 professional dancers and ballet students will capture that holiday magic. Dance Prism has been bring its “Nutcracker” production to stages across New England since 1982. For tickets: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/DP/673.
3rd Annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann
GLOUCESTER — Celebrate the spirit of the season on Cape Ann by pack up the car and enjoying the 3rd Annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann. Businesses throughout Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport are decorating their storefronts festive, twinkling holiday displays! More than 100 lighted locations will be up through New Year’s Day, nightly from 4 to 10. Take part in the new-this-year decorating contest. Participating businesses are noted on the 2022 map at https://rb.gy/wjx058. Select favorite in each of the five communities for a chance to win a prize, thanks to Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Merrimack Valley Celebration of Lights
METHUEN — At Mann Orchards Riverside Farm location guests can see over a mile of roadway that has been transformed into a glittering display of over a million LED lights — featuring the longest tunnel of lights in New England. Listen to music played through FM radio in your own vehicle during this safe, holiday experience. Open Wednesday – Sunday through Dec. 25. Open 7 days per week from Dec. 26-30. www.fiestashows.com/fs/merrimack-valley-light-show.
Holiday concert at Murray Hall
SALEM — The Salem Common Neighborhood Association will host its 7th Annual Holiday Concert at Murray Hall — The Bridge at 211, Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. Music by the Merrimack Valley Concert Band with a bake sale — all proceeds benefit the SCNA and The Bridge at 211 to continue to bring free neighborhood programing that is open to all. Cider will be available at intermission in the gallery.
North Shore Holiday Light Show
HAVERHILL — The North Shore Holiday Light Show returns for its 3rd season, featuring hundreds of dazzling, larger-than-life holiday themed displays to delight the entire family, Pack a favorite snack and beverage, bundle up in the warmth of your car and tune your radio to enjoy the synced light performance as your travel the mile-long route through the light show at Crescent Farms,1058 Boston Road, Haverhill.
The light show will shine nightly through the end of the holidays. Tickets: https://boldmedia.ticketspice.com/north-shore-holiday-light-show
Larcom hosts ‘The Nutcracker’
BEVERLY — Safe Haven Ballet brings their spirited, full-length ballet of ‘The Nutcracker’ to The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. This dynamic performance includes all your favorite characters, including a strong-minded Clara to the eccentric Drosselmeyer, the spooky Rats, and our beloved Sugarplum Fairy danced by artistic director Lissa Curtis. For tickets: www.thelarcom.org/buytickets
‘A Sinatra Christmas’ in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — Rich DiMare is a well-known American jazz singer who specializes in the Frank Sinatra songbook. “A Sinatra Christmas” with DiMare and Ron Poster & The Sinatra Ambassadors will be coming to the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m., and bringing all your Holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells” & “White Christmas.”
For tickets and more, www.firehouse.org.
Get dressed up for Sloppy Santa Stroll
SALEM — Join in the tradition Saturday, Dec. 17, at the 5th Sloppy Santa Stroll around the city of Salem, and kick off of the Christmas season dressed up in a Santa Suit with hundreds of other Saint Nicks spreading the Christmas spirit over a variety of libations. The Cellar at The Hotel Salem is the mandatory check-ins from 3-5:30 p.m., where wanna-be Santas will receive Santa suits — including a jacket, pants, belt, beard & hat — to stroll through the scenic streets of Salem or a wrist band to prove your “real Santa” status to partake in all the perks of each stop.
Taking part are East Regiment Beer Co., Koto Grill and Sushi, Rockafellas, O’Neills Pub & Restaurant, The Derby Restaurant, Barrio Tacos, All Souls Lounge, Brothers Taverna, Longboards Restaurant & Bar, Brodie’s Seaport, Witches Brew Cafe and The Village Tavern.
Email for more, info@high5em.com.
Community Chorale Christmas Concert
METHUEN — On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. The TBC Community Chorale Christmas Concert will be held at Methuen’s Memorial Music Hall,192 Broadway, Methuen, for the annual Christmas concert held at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall.
The 10th Annual TBC concert will feature musical performances by The New England Tenors, Brian Quirk, Reginald Hunt, The Gospel Singing Simonellis’, Aaron Jensen, TBC Community Chorale and more.
Sponsored by Temple Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, tickets will be available at the door.
Firehouse Center hosts Holiday Sing-along
NEWBURYPORT — On Saturday, Dec. 17, Firehouse Center for the Arts Market Square will host Master of Ceremonies and Head Elf Terry Blanchard, the Immaculate Conception Chorus, and perhaps a visit from Santa himself for a holiday sing-along.
The sing-along will begin at 11 a.m. For more or tickets, visit https://www.firehouse.org.
Trustees offering Holidays on the Hill
BEVERLY — The Trustees of Reservations’ Long Hill, 572 Essex St., will host “Holidays on the Hill” this holiday season with visits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays throughout the holidays. The celebration is jam-packed with activities for the whole family, including exploring the interior of the historic main house, which will be marvelously transformed with decorations. A fun, seasonal family photo set design will be at the ready, along with an Elf on the shelf display, floral displays throughout the house, a special reindeer scavenger hunt in the gardens and the firepits outside with festive music. Ornament making, hot chocolate and cookies will also be available for sale. No tickets will be sold on-site. For more, www.thetrustees.org/place/long-hill/
Christmas fun at Woodman’s of Essex
ESSEX — The famed Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., will continue its celebration of the holidays with its holiday coloring contest and Letters To Santas, through Sunday, Dec. 18, and the always popular Ugly Sweater Party Saturday, Dec. 17, PJs, hot cocoa and “The Polar Express,” 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18. Coloring contest winners announced on Monday, Dec. 19. For more, https://www.woodmans.com/restaurants/upcoming-events/
Sage & Oak ornament workshop
NORTH ANDOVER — Join Sage & Oak Creative for an afternoon of learning the art of modern lettering at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road, North Andover, on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Enjoy a noon introduction to modern calligraphy, giving you the know-how to add that special touch to home decor, party invites, and more for the holidays. Each class comes with an acrylic ornament of choice and the instructional calligraphy basics to practice at home.
All materials included. To reserve a spot, https://thetrustees.org/event/79937/
Swing into the Holidays with Beverly concert
BEVERLY — The historic Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., will bring some of that old Christmas magic to town Friday night with its “Swing into the Holidays” show, featuring Beverly’s own The Avocates, Swing Jazz Band with live orchestra.
The Avocates have been getting toes tapping continuously since 1965. Listen to the Big Band charts from the standards of WWII to jazz arrangements of popular songs today.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 show are available at www.thelarcom.org.
Christmas with Cassie and Maggie
ROCKPORT — The Old Sloop, at 12 School St., will present Christmas with Cassie and Maggie at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, as part of the Old Sloop Presents performing arts series. The performance at First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., features internationally acclaimed, award-winning Nova Scotian musical sister duo – Cassie and Maggie — who are no strangers to holiday magic.
The MacDonald sisters invite you to “A Very Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas,” celebrating not only yuletide fun but their new album of the same name. Tickets: www.oldslooppresents.org.