Judith “Jude” Abbe was an oil painter and impressionist before she retired. But in Abbe’s case, retirement was an opportunity to switch gears, artistically. Her daughter, Jen, introduced her to Australian artist Asia Eriksen’s “werepups,” hyper-realistic, life-sized werewolf baby dolls. When Abbe first saw Eriksen’s werepups, “I was obsessed,” she said.
Werepups are unique because they are not only for sale in their completed form, but Erikson sells “kits,” so people can craft the pups themselves. Made of silicone, Abbe described how the dolls require 17 layers of paint and then additional detail work for their hair and facial features, which her daughter does. Abbe said that from start to finish, the process takes about two weeks per doll. The labor-intensive work does not go unnoticed, though.
The mother-daughter duo are in their second year of making the pups, but this past October was the first time they sold them for profit, because “we wanted people to see them in person,” said Abbe.
She said the reactions to the pups often go one of two ways: “People are either terrified, or pick them up.”
During this season’s Haunted Happenings in downtown Salem, they sold 12, and there have been two sales since. About half their inventory was sold this October, with each doll going for $300-550. The werepups are the most expensive, on the higher end of that price range, but Abbe also sells “Reborns,” which look like human babies.
Abbe, who now lives in Georgetown and previously lived in Gloucester and Hamilton, said they have “a house full of babies,” but there haven’t been any “Chucky”s so far. She thinks they’re “fun to have.” She and Jen “set them up and pose them” with a variety of backdrops and props. Now that it’s November and the Halloween rush is over, Abbe hopes that “commissions will keep coming in.”