Numerous beaches from Beverly to Nahant were closed to the public for swimming this weekend due to high bacteria counts in the water.
Beverly city officials announced on Friday that Dane Street, Brackenbury Beach, Independence Park, Mingo Beach, Obear Park and Rice's Beach were closed for swimming.
In Salem, beaches at Ocean Avenue, Steps and Willow Avenue were closed, along with King's Beach in Swampscott and Lynn, as well as Lynn Beach, Nahant Beach and Black Rock in Nahant, according to a posting from the state Department of Public Health on Friday.
Local and state officials say water quality at public beaches in Massachusetts is required to be monitored by local public health departments. And when the water quality is unsafe, the beach must be “posted” with a sign indicating swimming is unsafe and may cause illness.
According to the state website on beach closings, beaches are closed when levels of E. coli exceed limits. Water is considered unsafe for swimming when two exceedances occur on consecutive days.
People can still go to the beaches but cannot go into the water, according to the state guidance.
The next testing will not occur until next week.
You can find the current beach postings at www.mass.gov/info-details/current-public-beach-postings.
For more information about why public beaches are tested, go to www.mass.gov/info-details/frequently-asked-questions-about-monitoring-water-quality-at-beaches.