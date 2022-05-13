BEVERLY — Beverly Hospital is planning to close the North Shore Birth Center, the free-standing center on the hospital’s campus where midwives have helped thousands of women give birth since it opened in 1980.
Hospital officials emailed a letter to patients on Wednesday saying they have decided to “permanently close” the birth center on Sept. 8 due to a lack of staffing.
“We understand that this is likely difficult and emotional news for you as a patient and your family,” said the letter, which was signed by Beverly Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Mark Gendreau, and chief nursing officer, Kim Perryman. “The Birth Center and the talented midwives who provide care at this location have been an important resource in our community.”
The North Shore Birth Center was the first free-standing birth center in the northeastern United States when it opened in 1980. It is staffed by midwives and provides women the option of childbirth without medication, and with the flexibility to receive care at the adjacent Beverly Hospital. When the center celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020, it said that more than 9,200 babies had been born there.
Lindsey Raquel, who gave birth to her first child at the North Shore Birth Center in 2020 and is a patient with her second pregnancy, called the news of the closing “sad” and “pretty devastating.”
“I feel fortunate that I’m due (any day) so I’ll still be able to receive their care throughout my pregnancy, but I feel really badly especially for women in the middle of their terms,” Raquel said. “They’ve been such a fantastic resource for me and my family during two pregnancies. It’s an important resource in our area.”
Raquel, a former Beverly resident who now lives in Newburyport, said patients have been giving birth recently at Beverly Hospital rather than at the birth center due to a shortage of midwives, and that some midwives have been taking on extra shifts. She said she is continuing to receive prenatal care at the birth center but will most likely have her delivery in the hospital.
Hospital officials cited the workforce shortage that is affecting hospitals across the country as the reason for the closure. In a statement, they said they paused accepting new birth center patients in March due to staffing issues.
“The health and safety of our patients is at the heart of everything we do,” Gendreau said in the statement. “Based on ongoing staffing issues . . . we have determined that it is no longer possible to sustainably operate this program in the long term.”
Hospital officials said that two of the affiliated physician groups that provide obstetrics services at the hospital offer midwifery. They said they are also exploring how to incorporate certain features of the birth center into their hospital operations, such as a birthing tub.
This is the second time the hospital has announced plans to close the birth center. In 2008, officials changed their mind about a planned closing when supporters of the center organized a campaign that included mothers and children staging a protest and holding signs outside the building.
Rebecca Hains, one of the lead organizers of that campaign, said Thursday that word was still spreading about the closing so she was not sure if a similar campaign would be mounted this time. “I’m hearing from a lot of people, ‘What can we do?,’” she said.
Hains, who gave birth to her three children at the birth center, said the closing would be a big loss for women who want to give birth in a “non-medically centered setting” with a hospital next door if needed. She said North Shore Birth Center is particularly vital to socially disadvantaged women because it’s less expensive than giving birth in a hospital, and its affiliation with Beverly Hospital means costs are covered by insurance.
“For some women this is a really, really good choice that otherwise is not available,” Hains said. “If this closes, exactly where are women north of Boston going to go for comparable services?”
Hains, who is on the media and communication faculty at Salem State University, said the decision to close is “especially alarming” in the broader national context of conversations that would also restrict women’s decisions.
“Eliminating an option at this time feels really fraught,” she said. “Are you really saying that women have to have their birth in a hospital or completely separate from a hospital? We no longer value that middle ground for people who have low-risk pregnancies.”
Beverly Hospital, which is owned by Beth Israel Lahey Health, said it has notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of its intent to close the birth center. According to state regulations, DPH must hold a public hearing on the decision and allow the public to comment.
DPH can require the hospital to submit a plan showing how people can access the same services after the birth center closes. But the agency does not have the authority to prohibit the closing.
Supporters of the birth center said they don’t know of a similar alternative. It is located in a building that used to serve as a home for a hospital administrator, and has a kitchen, living room, outdoor garden, deck, and large birthing tubs that are available during labor and for water births.
Raquel said the fact that the birth center is affiliated with the hospital and is located right new door is “the best of both worlds.”
“The midwives are second to none in terms of their care, but I felt really at ease knowing they were part of a hospital campus and community,” she said.
