BEVERLY — The North Shore branch of the NAACP will celebrate its first anniversary with a gathering at Lynch Park in Beverly on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
The organization said the event is an opportunity for its members, human rights and religious organizations, and the community at large to celebrate their collective commitment to racial justice and affirm that racism will not be tolerated in their communities.
Speakers representing various religious faiths will include the Rev. Andre Bennett, Rabbi Alison Adler and Joan Amaral. The gathering will sing “Lift Every Voice,” and the event will end with a candle-lighting ceremony led by Kenann McKenzie.