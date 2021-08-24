PEOPLE
Three new leaders have been added in key areas at Montserrat College of Art. They are Lynne Cooney Ph.D, Elisabeth Reickert, and Lisa Shawney.
Cooney, who recently received her Ph.D. from Boston University, was appointed the Director of Exhibitions and Galleries. She has taught in the graduate Curatorial Studies program at BU, and was the director of the art galleries. Her doctoral research focused on collection and exhibition practices in South Africa in relationship to colonial histories and decolonization theories. She was the recipient of a U.S. Student Fulbright Fellowship to South Africa in 2014-2015.
Reickert will serve as a full-time 12-month counselor to increase the capacity of student counseling services. In addition, she will offer new programs focusing on education, wellness and student success. She holds a BFA in Painting from Montserrat and an MA in Expressive Therapies from Lesley University. A licensed mental health counselor, she spent the last decade as a school adjustment counselor at Salem Academy Charter School and acute residential settings with adolescents and young adults.
Shawney will serve as the Dean of Finance and Administration, bringing over 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently as Vice President for Finance and Administration at Granite State College in New Hampshire. Prior to that, she served as manager for general accounting for the University of New Hampshire. Earlier, she held accounting positions with both UNITIL Service Corp. and The Timberland Company. Her many voluntary commitments currently includes the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center (PMAC) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she serves on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer.
###
Tara Buoncuore and Janet Mansfield have been promoted to Client Marketing Directors at Danvers-based Single Source Marketing. In their expanded roles, they will manage and mentor the firm’s Client Marketing Managers and Client Marketing Specialists while continuing to serve as lead marketing managers on key accounts. “Janet and Tara are extraordinarily talented,” said Single Source Marketing President Rick Alpern. “Anyone who engages with them knows it in an instant.”
###
Peter D. Hanson of Beverly’s Prides Crossing is one of three co-inventors credited with developing “methods and compositions for treatment of pain using capsaicin,” for which Centrexion Therapeutics of Boston has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,903, initially filed Aug. 4, 2020). Hanson’s co-inventors are Randall Stevens of Rockport, and James N. Campbell of Baltimore, Maryland. Capsaicin is the ingredient found in different types of hot peppers, such as cayenne peppers, that make them spicy hot. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/2V0nnQe.
GIVING
The Koutsos Team, a Danvers-based team of home lending professionals, will donate $3,000 to support Beverly Bootstraps, an organization that provides critical resources to families and individuals so they may achieve self-sufficiency. The donations, announced by George Koutsos, Regional Vice President of CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, are the culmination of a previously announced donation drive whereby for each purchase loan closing between April 1 and June 30, $50 would be donated and the funds distributed to those at the greatest risk of losing their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
###
Essex Tech has received a $50,000 federal grant to advance its efforts to support its Farm to School initiative. The grant, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will allow the district to solidify its existing partnerships with Tufts University and Salem Public Schools, and establish new initiatives involving student learning. The USDA is investing $12 million in Farm to School grants in 2021. This round awards 176 grants, the most since the project began in 2013.