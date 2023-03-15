PEOPLE
Billy Walsh, of Andover, was recently appointed to serve as a student trustee on the Salem State University Board of Trustees for the 2022-23 academic year. Walsh is a senior at Salem State majoring in politics, policy and international relations with a double major in history. He serves as a senator on the Student Government Association and was previously the chair of SGA’s rules committee. He has served on the university’s curriculum committee, Viking dining taskforce, Hunger and Food Insecurity Coalition, strategic planning committee, and on the curriculum committee for politics, policy and international relations. Walsh also interned for state Sen. Barry Finegold’s re-election campaign and Manny Cruz’s campaign for state representative. He hopes to remain engaged in politics after graduation and possibly pursue a career in public service. As a Board of Trustees member, Walsh serves on the finance and facilities committee and the academic affairs and student success committee.
***
Realtors Kristin Kelly and Abby Guittarr-Beaulieu were recently named vice presidents at J Barrett & Company. Kelly, who grew up in Beverly and now lives in Hamilton, is at the firm's Prides Crossing office. Guittarr-Beaulieu is also at Prides Crossing. She lives in Beverly with her husband and two children, and grew up in the real estate business, becoming a full-time Realtor with her mother after graduating from Salem State College.
GIVING
True North Ale in Ipswich recently debuted a new specialty beer in support of the people of Ukraine. OPIR Ukrainian Strong Stout was originally brewed in the classic style of a Russian Imperial Stout, but that reference was abandoned last February. During the spring, the brewery worked with the Consul General of Ukraine in New York, Oleksii Holubov, and several local Ipswich residents from Ukraine to assist in naming the beer and designing the label. The word “opir” means “resistance” in the Ukrainian language. OPIR Ukrainian Strong Stout is available exclusively at the True North Ales Taproom, on tap and to-go in 375 ml Belgian-style bottles. A portion of the proceeds of each sale will go to World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org/relief/activation-chefs-for-ukraine) to support its work in feeding those affected by the war in Ukraine. Fortis Solutions donated the printed labels on the OPIR bottles.
***
North Shore Bank recently presented the Saugus Family YMCA with a $1,500 contribution. The proceeds were raised by bank employees as part of their weekly “Jeans Day” program. In exchange for $5 each week, the bank’s staff can wear jeans to work with the funds collected, pooled and then donated to a local organization. With this donation, the bank’s Jeans Day Program has now raised over $100,000 for local nonprofits and charitable organizations since its inception. The Saugus Y is part of the YMCA of Metro North. North Shore Bank is a full-service community bank based in Peabody. Established in 1888, the bank operates branches in Beverly, Danvers, Merrimac, Middleton, Peabody, Reading, Salem, Saugus and Newton, New Hampshire.