PEOPLE
Steven "Graz" Graczyk, who was named a vice president at J Barrett & Company last year, is among the Top Three Realtors in Danvers for 2022, the company announced recently. Graczyk, a Danvers native, is at the agency's Cummings Center office. He helped clients buy and sell properties totaling $6.45 million last year. He also has 20 years of experience managing billion-dollar and million-dollar institutional financial accounts on Wall Street. His family are lifelong residents of Danvers, and he is the youngest of three St. John’s Prep graduates and is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.
***
Hancock Associates, a leading provider of land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services, which has an office in Danvers. recently announced that J. Dan Bremser, PLS has passed the Rhode Island Professional Land Surveyors exam. Bremser is a Senior Project Manager in Hancock’s Marlborough office located at 315 Elm St. Anthony Donato, PE, LEED, previously received his Rhode Island Civil Professional Engineer registration through reciprocity. Donato is an Associate, Senior Project Manager and Regional Office Manager in Hancock’s Boston office of H.W. Moore located at 121 East Berkeley St.
MILESTONES
Jones Architecture, a 27-person architectural firm based in Salem, is doubling its office space to accommodate growth, a return to more consistent in-person office work, and better serve their clients, the firm announced last month. Located in Derby Square, Jones has been in the historic Higginson Block building since it was founded in 2011 as a three-person firm. The 2,500-square-foot expansion adds meeting rooms and breakout spaces across the hall from the current office. The expanded office also provides more flex space to bring on more staff as Jones expands its work both in terms of project type and size. Notable North Shore clients include Salem Five Bank, North Shore Community Coalition, Lynn Shelter Association and Raw Art Works. Jones has also worked with more than two dozen colleges and universities across New England, including MIT, Harvard, Norwich University and UMass Amherst. “It’s an exciting time for the firm, said Principal Rick Jones, AIA. “We grew over the past two years and are feeling momentum as we regroup more and more often in the office. Our clients have increasingly wanted to be able to meet remotely and this allows us to serve that need in a high quality way.”
***
Beverly-based SV Design recently celebrated its 35th year in business. Founded in 1987, the firm has grown from a small residential design outfit to an organization with more than 40 employees servicing residential, institutional and multifamily projects, and has earned a reputation for elevating communities and its clients lives through thoughtfully planned architecture and interior design. The firm was formerly known as Siemasko + Verbridge. A second office was opened in Chatham in 2014, establishing the firm in the commercial sector. “The last 35 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate,” says Thad Siemasko, founding Principal. “I have learned a lot over the years, but if you were to ask what the most important lesson has been, it’s ‘always forward, never straight.’ That’s how we do things at SV Design.” SV Design recently won a BRAGB Prism Gold Award for its work on the Glenn T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA in Gloucester, which was completed last year. The firm also earned a Chatham Historic Preservation Award for the extensive renovation and work on the Captain John Hammond, Jr. house in Chatham. Other notable projects include the design of the Anchor Point affordable housing project in Beverly and the renovation of the Cabot Street YMCA providing affordable housing in downtown Beverly.
GIVING
Institution for Savings recently gave a $50,000 grant to support Northeast Arc’s Campaign for Linking Lives. Michael Jones, the bank’s President and CEO; Kim Rock, Executive Vice President and COO; and Mary Anne Clancy, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications; announced the gift during a visit to the Center for Linking Lives at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers. “The $50,000 gift from Institution for Savings to support Northeast Arc brings us much closer to our $3 million fundraising goal,” said Jo Ann Simons, President and CEO of Northeast Arc. “The funds will support the Center for Linking Lives at the Liberty Tree Mall which serves as a vibrant gathering place, where individuals with disabilities can reach their full potential, and learn to lead fulfilling lives alongside their peers.” Institution for Savings, with 15 locations on the North Shore, is the largest mutual savings bank on the North Shore.