PEOPLE
Lane A. Glenn, of Amesbury, Patricia Fae Ho, of Beverly, and Dean J. Marsh, of Middleton, were recently elected to the Essex County Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Glenn is the president of Northern Essex Community College and also serves on the boards of MassINC, a nonprofit that promotes civic engagement, the Lawrence Partnership and Lawrence General Hospital. Previously, he served on ECCF’s County Leadership Council as well as the boards of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, the Amesbury Educational Foundation, the United Way and several other nonprofits and community and academic organizations. Ho has more than three decades of nonprofit volunteer leadership and advocacy work, including time serving as national president and board chair of the American Association of University Women, based in Washington, D.C., the founding president of the Essex County Commission on the Status of Women, former president of The House of Seven Gables Settlement Association and Health Quarters, Inc., and on the boards of Peabody Essex Museum, United Way of the North Shore and Healing Abuse Working for Change. She currently serves as the board chair for Wellspring House in Gloucester and as the co-chair of Salem-based Voices Against Injustice. Marsh is the managing director at Cloud First at Accenture, a global professional services company for digital platforms, cloud and security. He currently serves on ECCF’s racial equity committee and had also been a member of the County Leadership Council. He also serves on the advisory board of Ivyees Everything Honey, an innovative startup focused on producing all natural, healthy products with raw, organic honey from Jamaica and New Zealand, and has volunteered for many years with Middleton Youth Soccer. Glenn, Ho and Marsh are now part of a dedicated 19-member board of community, business and philanthropic leaders, each committed to volunteering their skills, experience and knowledge of the region to strengthen the communities of Essex County.
MILESTONES
The Eastern Bank Foundation recently honored the North Shore Latino Business Association (NSLBA) with a 2022 Community Advocacy Award for its dedicated work with Latino business owners and entrepreneurs. The NSLBA collaborates with entrepreneurs, empowers socially and economically diverse businesses and business owners, and provides a range of support services, including one-on-one discussions of business challenges, seminars, financial and accounting resources, technical assistance, workshops, networking opportunities, advocacy before state and local elected officials, and more. “We believe that empowering, educating and representing Latino-owned businesses is key for a local, thriving Latino-American business community,” said Frances Martinez, president, founder and CEO of NSLBA. “Our work offers solutions to meet the diverse needs of business owners, from education and networking to facilitating access to capital and serving as the voice of Latino business interests.”
GIVING
The Rockland Trust — East Boston Savings Bank Charitable Foundation recently provided Salem nonprofit LEAP for Education with a $5,000 general operating grant to support its mission to empower underserved students across the North Shore to achieve social and economic mobility. LEAP for Education offers innovative educational and career growth programs for students in middle school through college. To learn more about LEAP for Education visit, www.leap4ed.org.