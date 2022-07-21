PEOPLE
Adrian Burgos has joined the board of Danvers-based Essex County Habitat for Humanity. With over 15 years in the corporate and financial regulatory industries, and degrees in banking and financial law as well as insurance law, Burgos is an invaluable addition and will continue to serve on the Diversity and Inclusion and the Family Selection Committees. Additionally, Hamilton resident Diane McClintock brings over 30 years in finance and accounting with the last 10 plus years in a leadership role at a $5 billion company, enabling her to contribute to the organization not only from the finance side, but also from a business perspective and a fundraising standpoint.
Middleton resident Jonathan Brown, was named to the 2022 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list for the second year in a row. A wealth adviser at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Brown’s eligibility for the Forbes ranking was based on factors such as assets under management, compliance, industry expertise and adoption of best practices. Brown joined Merrill in 2004, and successfully designs personalized financial strategies on behalf of high-net worth families and business executives as well as various community and charitable organizations. Brown, a graduate of Brandeis University and Masconomet Regional High School, is active in the community as a member of the Middleton Youth Girls Softball Board.
Gienapp Architects in Danvers recently announced that Morgan Sawyer joined the firm as an Architectural Designer Draftsperson. He has a master’s of architecture from University of Massachusetts Amherst and a bachelor of arts in architecture with a minor in anthropology from Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He is assisting in the development of drawings, graphics and visuals to support all phases of the firm’s design process. Sawyer is from Syracuse, New York, and currently lives in Arlington.
Hancock Associates, a leading provider of land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services (which has offices in Danvers), has announced that J. Dan Bremser, PLS — a Senior Project Manager in Hancock’s Marlborough office— has passed the Rhode Island Professional Land Surveyors exam. While Anthony Donato, PE, LEED — an Associate, Senior Project Manager and Regional Office Manager in Hancock’s Boston office — had previously received his Rhode Island Civil Professional Engineer registration through reciprocity.
Kathleen O’Connor has joined SV Design, the architecture and interior design firm, as Director of Marketing & Business Development. She brings with her over 20 years of marketing and business development experience along with a fresh perspective and approach to problem solving, marketing and operations. Thad Siemasko, the founder and principal of the firm says of O’Connor, “Her passion for the firm’s dedication to thoughtful design and transforming clients’ lives is apparent in all she does.”
Jared Johnson, a Project Surveyor at Danvers’ Hancock Associates, has passed the State Surveyor Jurisprudence Exam and is now a registered Professional Land Surveyor (PLS) in Massachusetts. He joined the firm in 2018 and previously held positions as Surveyor in Training, and Party Chief at several local land surveying firms. He is based in Hancock’s Chelmsford office.
Ann Albrecht, Steve Arias, Ellie Rounds Bloom, Christopher Sallah, Amanda Torosian, and James Willis have all been welcomed to Salem Education Foundation Board of Directors, which supports Salem Public Schools and provides grants to Salem teachers for creative projects that go beyond those provided by the school budget. For more information or to make a donation, go to salemeducationfoundation.org.
Brian Triglione has joined Danvers’ Nordlund Associates, Inc. in an associate role to support the team’s ongoing advisory services to landlords, tenants and investors with the leasing, acquisition and disposition of office and industrial properties north of Boston along I-95 and I-93. Triglione worked as an Investment Sales Associate at Horvath & Tremblay, specializing in the sale of high credit single and multi-tenant net lease investment properties. Working nationally on Horvath & Tremblay’s dedicated 1031 Exchange Trading Desk, he primarily focused on advising client’s to facilitate and satisfy 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchange Requirements.
Vaclav (Vasek) Talacko has retired from the firm of Hancock Associates in Danvers after nearly 40 years, mostly in the Danvers office, but also recently from the Newburyport office overseeing civil engineering projects and proposal development. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire and after working in geotechnical engineering, joined Hancock in 1984. “Vasek easily handled a myriad of complex projects with such a confident manner that it appeared he never had a bad day,” said Hancock Associates’ President Wayne Jalbert, PLS. “As a former Hancock principal and shareholder, his utmost professionalism and infectious smile will be greatly missed.”
MILESTONES
Benchmark Senior Living at Putnam Farm in Danvers has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the country’s best senior living communities with the publication’s inaugural Best Memory Care Excellence Award. Putnam Farm was chosen out of the more than 250 assisted living communities in Massachusetts. Putnam Farm’s residents and family members gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.
“For 25 years, Benchmark communities have set the standard for senior care excellence in the Northeast. The U.S. News & World Report designation is special because — once again — it’s our residents and their families who are validating the important and successful role Benchmark associates play in their lives,” said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark, New England’s largest senior living provider with 64 communities throughout the Northeast.
To see the U.S. News profile, go to https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/benchmark-senior-living-at-putnam-farm-2793.
Marblehead Family Fund’s (MFF) Chair, Laney Dowling, has presented final plans for the Hobbs Playground makeover to Marblehead Rotary members. The MFF’s mission, since its founding in 1988, has been to improve Marblehead’s playgrounds, parks, and open spaces. Efforts were strengthened by individuals, families, businesses and civic organizations who raised $300,000, in the midst of lockdowns, to make this new playground a reality. The Municipal Americans with Disabilities Act Improvement Project Grant contributed $62,000. Marblehead Rotary capped the goal with a $25,000 sponsorship and encouraged more generous giving with tax exemption. Marblehead Recreation & Parks Department and the MFF will work together to maintain the playground after the enhancements take place.
GIVING
has gifted the committee for the
with a $10,000 contribution for their Title Sponsorship of this year’s event. Presenting the check to Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt was North Shore Bank’s CEO Kevin M. Tierney, Sr. This donation will be used to help offset the costs associated with the festival, which will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Peabody-based technology consulting firm
recently formed the
, using a portion of its annual profits to run the new entity and fund local activities that serve charitable, educational, literary or scientific purposes, as well as create strong relationships in the community.
serves as president of the Foundation. She met with representatives of the
recently to present them with a $10,000 donation, which will aid PEF in continuing to provide unique programs and advanced technology to thousands of Peabody students who might otherwise not enjoy such experiences due to budget constraints. Gravel also recently met with leaders of the
to present them with a $25,000 contribution as a “Comprehensive Annual Sponsorship” to support its programs and services. The
- in Peabody is part of the Metro North YMCA.
The Beverly-based Lappin Foundation is one of 140 nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 to $500,000 each through Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program. The organization will receive $100,000 over five years for its Holocaust Symposium for Teens. The grant will enable Lappin Foundation to increase the number of schools that offer the Holocaust Symposium by training more educators and facilitators to deliver it. Through the use of primary sources, including curated materials consisting of films, Holocaust survivor testimonials, biographies and more, the Holocaust Symposium for Teens educates students about the dangers of hate when it goes unchecked and prepares them to respond when antisemitic and other hateful incidents occur in their schools and communities. The Holocaust Symposium for Teens is available to high schools and teen engagement groups at no charge. For information about hosting a symposium, email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org or visit www.lappinfoundation.org/holocaust-symposium-for-teens/.
MassDevelopment has awarded $50,000 to the North Shore Community Health through its Community Health Center Grant Program. The program offers grants to fund capital improvement projects including construction, renovation, equipment, furniture, technology-related projects, as well as facility needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in 1977 as Peabody Family Health Center, North Shore Community Health’s mission is to provide health care for a diverse population of low-income, medically underserved, uninsured, and underinsured residents. NSCH provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and substance use services at its 10 sites in Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem, and also operates the Student Health Center at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and the Teen Health Center at Salem High School. NSCH will use this grant to buy essential dental equipment for its Gloucester Family Health Center, Peabody Family Health Center, and Salem Family Health Center.