PEOPLE
Scott W. Myers, of Salem, has joined The Savings Bank team as Vice President — Commercial Lender. Myers was previously with North Shore Bank, formerly Beverly Bank, where he was Vice President, Commercial Lender, and responsible for the management of a $60 million portfolio and generating more than $19 million in new loans in less than two years. He was also associated with Enterprise Bank of Lowell as Vice President, Commercial Lender, and with the former First Colebrook Bank of Amherst, New Hampshire, now part of Bangor Savings Bank, as Vice President, Commercial Lender. He received his MBA from Rivier University of Nashua, New Hampshire, and his BA in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has received certifications from The New England School of Financial Studies, Babson College, Wellesley; American Bankers Association Lending School, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas; and Sandler Sales Training, Bedford, New Hampshire. He has also received certifications in Leadership NCM from the Chamber of Commerce, Fitchburg; and Leadership Greater Nashua, Chamber of Commerce, Nashua, New Hampshire. Myers also co-authored “Improve the Terms of Your Loan in Business New Hampshire Magazine, and Energize Your Job!,” a self-published booklet to help workers improve productivity and increase job fulfillment. He is actively involved in community service, including serving on the Business Plan Competition Panel, Enterprise Center, Salem State University; and as Treasurer, Family Promise, North Shore Boston, Beverly; and formerly as Treasurer, Montachusett Interfaith Hospitality Network, Leominster; Vice President of the Board of Directors, Habitat for Humanity, Acton; Finance Committee member, Sizer Charter School, Fitchburg; and Treasurer, Milford Industrial Development Committee, Milford, New Hampshire.
Ipswich resident Frank D’Agostino has been named new Director of Grants Development and Management at North Shore Community College (NSCC). D’Agostino has served as an educator for more than 30 years, and was a professor in the Criminal Justice Department, also teaching Business Law and Paralegal course. Since 2014, he has written and managed the Lynn CSI Shannon LARP grant funding, which allows NSCC to continue to help combat gang violence. D’Agostino holds a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a BA in economics from Harvard University. A licensed attorney, he is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.
MILESTONES
Dr. Jamie Engel, owner and founder of Aligned for Life Chiropractic, and David Ray, president and CEO of Leslie S. Ray Insurance Agency, were recently presented with the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Recognition’s Licensee Certificate of Excellence. The award was presented to the Beverly businesses by OCABR Undersecretary Edward Palleschi, who commended both for exemplary business practices and community engagement, during a recent visit. Engel and Ray were also given citations by state Sen. Joan Lovely and Rep. Jerry Parisella, in recognition of the award as well as their companies’ contributions to the Beverly community. Aligned for Life Chiropractic offers a variety of services including wellness workshops and one-on-one consultations. Leslie S. Ray Insurance Agency Inc. specializes in personal and business insurance for its clients.
Windover Construction in Beverly was recently recognized as a global leader in construction innovation by Autodesk for the second time, setting a new precedent for the international award. The Autodesk AEC Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious honors for innovation in architecture, engineering, and construction. Windover won the Accelerating Transformation award for its groundbreaking use of technology on the Cabot Street YMCA affordable housing project in Beverly. Windover, in the complex 44,000-square-foot renovation and vertical expansion of the 100-year-old building, combined technology such as laser scanning, drone surveys, BIM, and 4D planning to mitigate risk and inform decision-making in real time. The building was ultimately transformed to provide additional units of affordable housing by expanding from 45 single-room occupancies to 67 studio apartments. The project was also the first to use a pioneering construction solution — the prefabrication of telescopic fit-out studs, produced through collaboration between teams across the globe and leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities at the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston, where Windover is an Outsight Network resident developing tech-first solutions to transform the future of construction. Windover collaborated with Autodesk, New Zealand-based cold-form steel machinery company Howick Ltd, and Canadian software company StrucSoft to utilize the adaptive industrial construction technique to fabricate telescopic panels for the Cabot Street YMCA from a digital model where they were then easily transported and adapted to fit the unique dimensions of the space. Part of the project involved adding a new floor built of steel and concrete to the existing three-story building, as well as infill between the wings of the building for additional space at the second and third levels. Significant coordination was required to mitigate risk due to the historical nature of the building and the complexity of the work. Windover utilized their virtual design and construction technologies to document as-built conditions before construction and after demolition, and this data was then used to create QA/QC overlays that detected any issues combining new steel construction with the existing structure to remain. This data of existing conditions, captured through laser scanning and drone lidar, was combined with 3D models of the new steel elements to create the overlays. Before walls and ceilings were closed in, Windover conducted inwall 3D scans to capture information-rich as-built MEP data to optimize future maintenance of the building. In 2019, Windover won the Autodesk AEC Excellence Award for its groundbreaking combination of modular construction techniques with novel BIM, laser scanning, and drone technologies on CANVAS, a 153,000-square-foot mixed-use apartment building in Beverly.
GIVING
The Kiwanis Club of Peabody during the holidays presented $1000 donation to HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) Executive Director Sara Stanley, Esq. HAWC provides services to victims of domestic violence residing in 23 cities and towns on Massachusetts’ North Shore in order that they may make informed, independent decisions about their futures. Visit their website at www.hawcdv.org.
Peabody Veterans Memorial High School has been awarded a $240,000 Skills Capital Grant for its Culinary Arts Program. The funding will allow the school to obtain technology and equipment to modernize its culinary arts program. With the grant, PVMHS will obtain a point-of-sale system that will provide students with a hands-on understanding of the tools that the food service industry uses to track finances and inventory. Additionally, the culinary program will be provided with commercial-grade kitchen equipment, including stainless steel counters, cabinetry, and shelving that are critical to the sanitary production and transfer of food.