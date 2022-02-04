PEOPLE
Gloucester native Alexandra Costanzo has joined the Danvers office of Mortgage Network, Inc., as a loan officer and sales assistant. An experienced finance professional, previously serving as a financial services associate with TD Bank, Costanzo will be responsible for helping statewide borrowers with their home financing needs. A member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Ashley Santana has been named branch manager of the North Shore Bank’s Middleton office, replacing Maria Silva who recently retired after 20 years with the bank. Before joining North Shore Bank, Santana worked as a branch manager for Citizens Bank. She currently attends Southern New Hampshire University where she is studying Political Science, and when completed intends to further her education with a Juris Doctorate degree in Real Estate Law.
Realtor Char Glessner has been named vice president at J. Barrett & Company in the agency’s Ipswich office. Glessner, who is part of the newly formed real estate team of Hackett & Glessner with vice president and Realtor Binni Hackett, began her career in real estate in 2016 following her return to the North Shore after several years in Europe and Asia. She started working with Hackett to meet the growing needs of her business and their extensive knowledge of real estate and the area has proved to be a great success. Hackett began her real estate career in the early 2000s working with buyers and sellers, and is knowledgeable about antique and historic houses, with a background in sales. Glessner and Hackett both live in Ipswich.
Sales associate Devon Previte has joined J. Barrett & Company at its Marblehead office. Previte, who lives in East Boston, graduated from Lesley University and has a background in fashion.
Beverly resident Shane R. Goodrich has been named a partner at Morgan, Brown and Joy, a leading Boston employment law firm. Recognized by Super Lawyers as a “Rising Star,” and by Best Lawyers as “One to Watch” he represents employers in labor and employment litigation situations, including claims of discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wage and hour violations, wrongful terminations, and contract disputes.
MP, a human resources and payroll services provider based in Beverly, recently announced that it hired Jenelle Dwyer as vice president of Human Resources. Dwyer previously worked for Paychex, Inc., since 2012, most recently as manager, HR business partner, and previously as manager of Talent Acquisition. She has 15 years of experience in the human resources field, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. Jason Gosselin was also recently promoted to regional sales manager at MP. He joined the firm as a major market account executive in 2020 and was named the company’s 2020 Rookie of the Year. Gosselin previously worked as a professional employer consultant at Oasis, a Paychex Company, and as an assistant vice president and recruiting manager at Robert Half. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Worcester State University.