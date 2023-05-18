PEOPLE
The Small Business Administration has named Natalie Blue and Madelene Pario, co-owners of The Artful Life Counseling Center & Studio in Salem, the 2023 Woman Small Business Owners of the Year for Massachusetts. The Artful Life provides an alternative to traditional mental health counseling through the practice and delivery of expressive arts therapies and other holistic interactive clinical methods. Blue and Pario founded The Artful Life in 2016, brought together by their shared passion to bring expressive art therapy to their local community via a counseling center and studio. Their intention was to use their expressive art therapy expertise to provide accessible and affordable mental health services and programming. Based in a 7,700-square-foot creative studio, The Artful Life employs over 25 part- and full-time therapists who provide over 1,500 counseling sessions per month. In addition, The Artful Life has collaborated with several community partners including Salem Public Schools, LEAP for Education, NAGLY and the YMCA of the North Shore to provide therapeutic programs in and after school for at-risk children and adolescents.
Five new members were recently elected to the Board of Trustees at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.
Joseph Giso has over 35 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations in human services, health care, education, and cultural sectors. He holds a BFA with a concentration in accounting from Suffolk University and a MS in taxation from Bentley University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, where he serves on MSCPA’s Nonprofit Committee and the Nonprofit Conference Committee. He is a partner at the firm Johnson O’Connor Feron & Carucci, LLP. He also serves as a board member of Cambridge Family and Children’s Services, Inc. and Kestrel Educational Adventures, Inc., and is a member of the Essex County Community Foundation’s County Leadership Council.
Tony Laing, Ph.D, is a K-12 and higher education scholar-practitioner. He writes and teaches in the area of gender and sexuality studies, focusing on the intersection of youth studies, gender studies, single-gender schools, queer theory, and African-American Studies. He has a doctorate in educational policy studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a masters in international management from NYU Wagner, completed the Management Development Program at the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education, and has a masters in Specialized Studies Program/Education Management Concentration from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Prior to serving as the K-12 METCO Director, he worked in higher education as a lecturer, in diversity affairs, student affairs, study abroad, and academic advising. His work at the collegiate level centers on creating more welcoming campuses.
Blyth Hazen has a BA in art and philosophy from Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and an MFA from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Her creative and teaching practice involves making things that move. Blyth first came to Montserrat College of Art in the late 1990s to help integrate digital tools into the curriculum. Since then she has worked with students from their first year to senior year, teaching tools and concepts such as drawing, 2D animation, 3D modeling, game development, stop motion, kinetics and robotics and puppets. Blyth is currently the Coordinator of the Animation + Interactive Media (A+IM) Program.
Sarah Dineen is a multidisciplinary artist based in New York City and Massachusetts. Her work focuses on the physicality of painting and its capacity to echo sculpture and architecture. She has an MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York and a BFA from Montserrat College of Art. She has been published in “New American Paintings” and “Hyperallergic” and awarded multiple artist residencies, including at Columbia University and the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation. Dineen has been part of the Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts Studio Program in New York and has shown her work widely in the United States and Germany.
Josue Bessiake is a Montserrat student concentrating in painting. Bessiake is a transfer student, having discovered Montserrat while working for a mural painting program and choosing to relocate. In addition to his role as student trustee, Bessiake also works as a resident assistant and as the co-leader of the Black Student Union. His extracurricular work in the arts has ranged from murals to commissions, and he plans to work full-time in the arts upon graduation.
GIVING
Salem Five bank employees recently donated 142 pairs of new sneakers to the children and staff at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, as part of an internal Bank campaign dubbed “KICKstarter” to help the nonprofit organization. The club is diagonally across the street from one of Salem Five’s branches in Salem and the bank has a long history of supporting the Boys & Girls Club, which serves hundreds of children through a variety of programs. The idea of contributing sneakers originated from a conversation between leaders of the two organizations. Bank employees were asked if they would like to buy a pair of sneakers and donate them to the kids and staff. With inflation and the high cost of clothing — particularly footwear — the club says Salem Five’s generosity could not have come at a better time.