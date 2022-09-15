PEOPLE
Lisa Albanese has joined J Barrett & Company as a Realtor at the agency’s Cummings Center office in Beverly. Her professional background includes more than 20 years of customer service experience with Verizon. Albanese, who lives in Wenham, is also longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts, coordinated award ceremonies with local vendors as well as fundraisers. She was also an Assistant Scout Master. Draga D. Gilroy also recently joined the firm as a sales associate at the Cummings Center office. Gilroy, a longtime Middleton resident, has worked in the field of disabilities as an educator and nurse for almost 20 years, and is fluent in several languages including Serbian, Croatian and Bosnian. Realtor Norman Banville has also rejoined the agency in the Prides Crossing office in Beverly. In addition to his real estate experience, Banville has an extensive business background as a former successful business owner, software solutions provider and skilled craftsman/handyman. He has been a real estate agent since 2006.
Shane Goodrich, of Beverly, an attorney at the Boston law firm Morgan, Brown & Joy, was recently recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers in the “Ones to Watch” categories for Labor and Employment Law — Management, and Litigation — Labor and Employment. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey, in which attorneys cast more than 9.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. The “Ones to Watch” category recognizes individual lawyers who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice.