BEVERLY — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will move to the Cummings Center in Beverly on Feb. 8.
The Chamber said it will move into a “high-visibility” first-floor location at the lobby entrance to the 500 Cummings Center building on the office park campus. The new space is located just inside the six-story atrium and offers a larger footprint and upgraded office facilities, according to the Chamber, which is currently located on Cherry Hill Drive in Danvers.
The Chamber said the new headquarters will provide meeting space for its members, increased capacity for business events and programs, and opportunities to host larger functions on the expansive Cummings Center campus. A covered garage next to 500 Cummings Center has free parking for visitors.
“We are thrilled to be relocating our headquarters to Cummings Center, a longtime member of the North Shore Chamber,” Karen Andreas, president and CEO of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “The campus will provide the foundation for our continued growth and new initiatives as we serve the needs of the region’s business community.”
The Cummings Center campus is home to a variety of professional offices, medical facilities, labs, warehouse, retail, and research and development businesses. Cummings Center General Manager Steve Drohosky called the North Shore Chamber “a fantastic resource for the region’s professionals.”
“Our common interest in supporting the local business community, as well as the clear advantage for Cummings Center’s 600-plus resident firms, makes this partnership particularly meaningful for us,” Drohosky said.
The North Shore Chamber said its mission is to advocate on behalf of businesses and their interests, educate and train through seminars and programming, and collaborate by connecting businesses, organizations and people.
The Chamber is planning a ribbon-cutting and open house at its new location this spring. Its phone number — 978-774-8565 — will stay the same.