BEVERLY — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 Business Expo on Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody.
The Expo, which is the largest business expo in the region, will feature vendors and exhibitors in all areas of business and industry showcasing their products, services and opportunities.
The event offers a chance to meet with vendors and potential clients, examine hundreds of business products and services on display, network with business associates and professionals, make connections and more.
Numerous free seminars and presentations will be held throughout the day. Topics will include networking, how to find a potential intern, promoting your brand on LinkedIn, and using business strategies to grow your business. Seating is limited so advance registration is required.
Many of the participating businesses are hiring, so bring your resume and business cards, and introduce yourself to your potential next employer. Giveaways, raffles and other attractions are also planned.
Admission to the Expo floor is free.
In conjunction with the Expo, The Chamber is hosting a Business Insight Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and an Expo Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The breakfast speaker, Allen Laine, vice president of Eastern Bank Wealth Management, will give an economic update on the region, and address topics of concern for the business community, such as interest rates, supply chain disruptions and gas and oil prices.
The luncheon address by Sean Tesoro, president of Salem Five Wealth Management and Trust, will offer information on the new millionaires' tax and how it affects those considering selling a business or high-end real estate.
Reservations for the breakfast and lunch are required.
Presenting sponsors of the Expo are Mass. General Brigham Health Plan and UniCare. Title sponsors of the Expo are Silver Lining Solutions, Inc., TD Bank, Salem Five, The Salem News, Eastern Bank, iCorps Technologies, National Grid, North Shore Community College, and Greater Lynn Senior Services. Corporate Sponsors are Institution for Savings, Best Fitness, Clear Channel, Energy Source, EJ Callahan and Associates, LLC, 92.5 The River, Prime Group, Disability Resource Center, Insource Services, Hawk Visuals, and Connolly Brothers.
Visit the Chamber’s website, northshorechamber.org, for details on the Business Expo, to reserve a seat for a seminar, or to purchase tickets for the breakfast or luncheon.