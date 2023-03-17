PEABODY — The North Shore Children’s Museum will host a free day for Danvers families Sunday.
The museum will open for two play sessions Sunday that run from noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
Danvers residents can reserve free tickets on the museum’s website. They will be available on a first come, first serve basis, the museum said in a statement.
This “Danvers Family Free Day” was made possible by a donation from Danvers Ford and a grant from the Danvers Cultural Council, the museum said.
“Access is a fundamental part of the North Shore Children’s Museum’s mission,” the statement said. “Donations like this one help subsidize the many discounted admission programs that the museum offers.”
For more information about the museum, visit https://www.nschildrens museum.org/.