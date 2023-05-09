PEABODY — The North Shore Children’s Museum will become a playground for adults during its first ever fundraising event Friday night.
From 7-9 p.m., “Grown-Ups Night Out” at the museum will have lawn and arcade games for adults to play, live music performed by Mary Beth Maes, hors d’oeuvres by Oh Jolie, beer and wine, green screen photo booths and networking with fellow community members.
Raffle tickets will give guests a chance to win Goldfish Swim School lessons, Dance with Dena tuition, Granite Coast Brewery gift cards, Golf Lounge 18 memberships and other prizes.
“This evening is a critical fundraiser for our special exhibits, reduced admission costs, and free programming,” Executive Director Ali Haydock said in a statement. “We hope to have a full house and give adults a chance to have some fun!”
Tickets cost $75 each and are available at https://www.nschildrensmuseum.org/.