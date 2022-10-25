PEABODY — Make sure to grab a ticket: The North Shore Children’s Museum will be open to Peabody families for free on Sunday.
From noon to 4 p.m., families will have a chance to play in the facility’s 14 hands-on exhibits aimed at kids ages 2-10.
The event's 130 tickets will be available at www.nschildrensmuseum.org/, starting Wednesday morning.
The free day at the museum is sponsored by Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Peabody.
“We want to be involved in the community not just in difficult times, but in all situations,” said Mike Randone, the funeral home’s community outreach coordinator.
“It’s an opportunity for families to do something together and to learn together as a family,” he said.
Ali Haydock, the museum’s executive director, said she and her staff hope to offer more of these free days in the future.
“Allowing access to local communities regardless of a family’s ability to pay is just a key part of our mission,” Haydock said.
