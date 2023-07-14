Local communities could electrify school buses in their districts thanks to newly available grant money.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent letters last month to Peabody, Danvers, Marblehead, Gloucester and Rockport, along with 28 other municipalities in the state, calling on them to apply for grants from the EPA Clean School Bus Grant Program (CSB), according to a statement from Warren’s office.
Letters were also sent in support of this to the Massachusetts Municipal Association and Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.
The program has about $400 million to give out to communities across the country so they can start making the switch from diesel to electric school buses. The CSB was created through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, to replace diesel school buses, public buses and train engines with electric power.
Warren said this move will help reduce pollution from fossil-fuel powered vehicles that can harm children’s’ health.
“Communities of color are disproportionately exposed to this risk,” Warren said in the letter sent to organizations and municipalities. “Furthermore, the greenhouse gases that are emitted by diesel buses contribute to the climate crisis.”
Any city or town responsible for providing school bus service to a public school system, or for purchasing, leasing, licensing, or contracting service of school buses, is eligible to apply by Aug. 22, Warren’s office said in its statement.
In 2020, Beverly became the first city on the North Shore to introduce an electric school bus into its fleet, joining only a handful of communities in the state who had done so at the time.
Five Massachusetts school districts received a combined $29.5 million in rebates for 75 electric-powered buses through the CSB’s first round of funding last fall. They include Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative, Lawrence, New Bedford, Fall River and Upper Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical.
While Marblehead Superintendent John Buckey told The Salem News this week that the town did not qualify for the CSB’s initial round of funding because it did not meet an income requirement, it has reached out to a vendor to see if it qualifies for the 50% funding in the second round.
In Gloucester, Superintendent Ben Lummis said the district is “very interested” in transitioning to electric school buses, and is investigating whether it will apply for the funding.
“Currently, the cost of electric buses and the infrastructure to charge and maintain them is prohibitive,” Lummis said. “So far, communities the size of Gloucester have not been prioritized for this funding so we hope we will be for this new grant opportunity.
“We are very pleased that Senator Warren has been so supportive of federal funding to help communities like Gloucester consider adding electric buses,” he said.
Danvers will apply for the grant this year in a joint effort between the town and its school district, said Mary Wermers, who was the town’s interim schools superintendent until July 1. The town applied last round, but was not chosen, she said.
Rockport won’t be applying this round because all of its buses are under five years old, said June Sanfilippo, the business manager of Rockport Public Schools.
“We own them outright, and we can get at least 10 years out of a bus,” Sanfilippo said. “Unfortunately, it’s not something we can take advantage of right now. We’re not in need of any school buses for probably five years.”
The district could still try to electrify its fleet in the future, however.
“I would assume so, especially if there’s grant money available,” Sanfilippo said.
Heather Atwood, of the Rockport Green Advisory Council, hopes to see this change in Rockport and other communities soon.
“We all know that decarbonization is the best thing we can be doing toward minimizing climate change, and all those school buses are on the roads,” Atwood said.
Not only that, but using electric-powered buses is a cost-effective option, she said. While electric vehicles have been obscure and expensive for years, measures like the Infrastructure Act and the CSB program are making them more practical to purchase, Atwood said, especially as fossil fuel costs continue to rise.
“Whether you believe in climate change or not, the economics are there,” she said. “It is going to be much less expensive to put a fleet of school buses on the road if they’re electrically charged, and the federal money is there for these communities to keep up.”
