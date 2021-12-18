SALEM — Thousands of new rapid antigen tests arrived in Salem on Wednesday, two days after the governor announced he was expanding access to free at-home COVID-19 tests in communities with higher percentages of people facing financial hardship, amid a winter surge of infections across Massachusetts.
And just as quickly as the kits came in, the city began distributing them to local public and private agencies, using a plan officials developed to prioritize high-risk and disproportionately affected populations.
City officials say deliveries of kits went to the Salem Public Schools; Salem Academy Charter School; the Salem Pantry (to distribute to clients visiting the pantry over the next two weeks); several large multifamily housing sites — including Salem Heights, Loring Towers, Salem Housing Authority, and North Shore Community Development Coalition properties; early child care workers; and Lifebridge.
On the North Shore, Salem, Peabody, Beverly and Hamilton were among the 102 cities and towns across the state to receive free tests. In total, Salem received 23,760 tests, Peabody 17,820, Beverly 12,600, and Hamilton 3,780.
Starting Monday, Dec. 20, the remainder of Salem's free iHealth Labs kits — which contain two tests each — will be available to any Salem resident who needs one. The kits will be distributed by health department staff on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and then from the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., from 1 to 3 p.m.
Only one kit will be distributed to each household. Proof of Salem residency is required, however, to receive a free kit, but not proof of citizenship or insurance.
Officials strongly encourage individuals to take one test before they attend any holiday gatherings, and then take the second test before returning to work or gathering with others after the holidays.
In the event that not all test kits are distributed after those three days, the city says it may schedule another distribution day and possibly allow households to pickup a second kit.
Similar efforts were underway in Peabody this week, according to an announcement from Mayor Ted Bettencourt's office.
According to Bettencourt, the test kits will be distributed to Citizens Inn, Peabody Housing Authority, Peabody Council on Aging, and other social service providers. A limited number of kits will also be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at Peabody City Hall and all three branches of the Peabody Institute Library, starting Monday. No reservations will be taken for test kits.
“I am grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for these tests,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement. “Over 215,000 PCR tests have been administered to Salem residents since the start of this pandemic. However, having the flexibility and quick feedback from a rapid test will make it easier for residents to gather safely over the holidays, especially with the omicron variant imminent.
"I want to strongly encourage all eligible residents to get tested, to avail themselves of these free rapid tests if applicable, and to consider purchasing some rapid tests to have at home if they are not able to use these free tests," Driscoll said.
She also added that the city intends to buy a large quantity of additional rapid tests in the next few weeks, extending the effort to provide free testing to as many Salem households as possible.
Peabody officials noted these tests can be used by anyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status or possible COVID-19 symptoms. The test results are available within 15 minutes, and the samples, because they are self-administered, do not go to a laboratory or get reported to public health authorities.
But anyone who tests positive does need to isolate for 10 days, notify their close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and alert their public health department.
Peabody Health Director Sharon Cameron stressed that testing is one component of the public health strategy to end the pandemic.
“We always urge people to get tested if they’ve had a known exposure or if they are experiencing symptoms of any kind. We also encourage people to get tested before they gather for their holiday celebrations, even if they are without symptoms and even if they’ve been vaccinated,” Cameron said.
“It remains very important for people to stay home when sick, mask up when in indoor public spaces, and, most importantly, get vaccinated,” she said.