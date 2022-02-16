IPSWICH — A North Shore contractor currently awaiting sentencing in a federal tax fraud case is now challenging the state's decision in December to revoke his home improvement contractor license.
George Vasiliades of Ipswich runs a number of separate corporate entities, under an umbrella called Olympic Marketing Group.
But in a decision dated Dec. 20, the state's Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation revoked his license and imposed $10,000 in penalties after finding he had committed multiple regulatory violations.
Vasiliades and his attorney dispute the findings and say that the hearing officer made multiple errors. He filed suit earlier this month in Salem Superior Court asking a judge to overturn the hearing officer's conclusion.
The matter stems from a Reading couple's decision to hire one of the companies controlled by Vasiliades to replace their aging roof with a new metal roof.
They accused the company of abandoning the project and filed a complaint with the state.
A hearing officer pointed to a history of previous violations and, in addition to revoking the license, imposed $10,000 in fines.
Last year, in an unrelated case, Vasiliades pleaded guilty to federal charges involving his failure to report the true size of his payroll to the IRS in order to avoid paying taxes. Federal prosecutors say the lost tax revenue was approximately $1.8 million. He is scheduled for sentencing on March 28.