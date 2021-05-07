SALEM — The North Shore Regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open on Tuesday, May 11, officials announced Friday.
The clinic will be open Tuesday and Thursday, May 11 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, it will operate on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. It will be run out of the O'Keefe Center at Salem State University, 225 Canal St., Salem.
Residents should register in advance for an appointment at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/salem. Walk-in appointments will depend on vaccine availability.
The regional clinic is a partnership between Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Nahant, Peabody, Salem, Saugus, and Swampscott. Officials said the clinic will be able to administer 1,000 vaccinations a week using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic will be open to all Massachusetts residents ages 16 and older. Masks are required. Those under the age of 18 must have a signed consent form: www.mass.gov/lists/ma-consent-and-screening-forms-for-people-under-18-years-of-age.