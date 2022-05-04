SalemRecycles Book Swap May 7
On Saturday, May 7, SalemRecycles will host a Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Look for or drop off books or drop off books, CDs & DVDs, video games, records, re-usable bags, and greeting cards. All must be clean, dry and mildew free. If you have lots of books, you may drop them off in advance with volunteers helping on Friday, May 6, 4 to 7:p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon at 401 Bridge St. No book dealers or more than two bags per swapper before noon. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
Salem's Spring street sweeping
Spring street sweeping continues into residential neighborhoods through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. Through May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Waste drop-off in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library's popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
Yoga, meditation
at Peabody Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead 'Mindfulness and Meditation' at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who'll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Free employee skills training workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered through June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.