Patton Speakers event: Iraq War
On Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Patton Family Archives, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, will host Two “Blue Falcon” Paratroopers — Rich Barbato & Isaac Pike — for the third in Speaker Series, sharing their first-person perspectives in “Our War in Iraq: The Perspective of Two Paratroopers.” The two paratroopers will share photos and recount their journey from Kuwait to the Baghdad International Airport and the Battle of As Samawah. Attendees will receive a key to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize and a sneak peek of the archives. Tickets are limited and are available through: www.wenhammuseum.org/ for $20 General Public; $15 for Museum Members, Military & Veterans and Seniors.
NSHS Plant Sale and Auction
The North Shore Horticultural Society is holding its annual Plant Sale and Auction on Thursday, May 26, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. The sale begins at 6 p.m., and the live auction will be at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to browse or buy from a wide variety of plants and outdoor garden items. Attractively pre-priced and delivered to your car or home before the start of the lively auction, this includes all sorts of annuals and perennials — most straight from the gardens of society members as well as local nurseries’ garden ornaments. All plants are “New England-tested” to thrive with appropriate care. Plant trays and compostable bags provided. Checks and cash are accepted, but not credit cards. Please arrive early to pick up a bid number. Questions? Visit: www.NSHorticulture.org or call 978-232-0102.
Community Life Center feedback
Salem for All Ages, in partnership with the Salem Council on Aging and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, are conducting a brief survey to gauge public feedback regarding the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (CLC). While the survey is open to all, the hope especially is to gather input from Salem residents who do not normally visit the CLC. The survey will be online through 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at: www.salemma.gov/CLCsurvey.
Shelter animals helped in campaign
Now through the end of May, every time Stop & Shop’s reusable $2.50 Community Bag is purchased at its Swampscott, 450 Paradise Road location, Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a dollar donation. The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community. Each month, leadership at each store chooses a local non-profit to be the default beneficiary from the Community Bag Program. This month, the bags will help provide food, shelter, medical care, and good homes to the dozens of animals abandoned at the no-kill shelter. As a nonprofit, all-voluntary shelter, every dollar does wonders for these animals. Questions? Email: RKOandson@aol.com.
Ipswich Walk set for May 21
The Two Town Walking Club welcomes walkers on Saturday, May 21, to complete a 6km or 10km (3.7 or 6.2 mile) route in historic, picturesque Ipswich. This is a map-guided memorial walk for Karen Campbell, a former Treasurer and Two Town Walking Club member. The start point is the Ipswich Masonic Temple, 70 Topsfield Road, Ipswich. Register in person at the Ipswich Masonic Temple promptly on the day of this event, which runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m and finishes at 1:30 p.m. There is a $3 fee for all participants. The 6km and 10km routes are on paved roads and footpaths in downtown and residential neighborhoods with hills. Both trails are not accessible to wheelchairs and are medium difficulty for strollers. Pet leash laws apply. For more information, contact Joseph at: jpiffat@aol.com.
Tales of an island doctor shared
At 7 p.m., May 18, the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, will host Dr. Chuck Radis in the Reading Room and on Zoom, sharing stories ranging from hilarious to heart-breaking from his medical practice in Peaks Island, Maine, bbbbbbbbbbwhere as a young doctor, he moved his family, and adapted to an island medical practice where X-rays and advanced lab were available only on the mainland. In addition to his clinic duties, he traveled year-round by boat to the outer islands fulfilling some 100 house calls a year. From island medicine to rheumatology, public health work in a UN refugee settlement to advocacy for Medicare for All, Dr. Radis’ writings focus on empathy and kindness. His first book, “Go by Boat,” was followed by the recently released, “Island Medicine.” Tickets are: $10 Members, $15 Non-members. Register for your Zoom link or for a seat in the Reading Room at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/051822chuckradis/index.html?page=register.
Reading Frederick Douglass
On June 12, at 3 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum will host a free public reading of Frederick Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July,” which includes passages read by members of the North Shore community, at the Tabernacle Church, 50 Washington St., Salem. Douglass first gave this speech, perhaps his most famous, in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852. The reading will be followed by a reception where discussion is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Donations of food, grocery gift cards, or money will be gratefully accepted on behalf of The Salem Pantry.
Danvers Historical Society plant sale
The Danvers Historical Society is the recipient of dozens of Redbud and Ginkgo trees donated by the Bartlett Tree Experts for this year’s annual plant sale at Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21, 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to come check out all the unique and beautiful offerings, from trees, native perennials, herbs and heirloom plants from the historic gardens of Glen Magna Farms.