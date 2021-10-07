BEVERLY — North Shore Music Theatre will reopen Thursday night after reaching an agreement with striking stagehands.
The theater announced that all productions of "Mamma Mia!" will go on as scheduled through Oct. 17 after the two sides made progress on wage increases.
The stagehands had walked out of the theater on Wednesday and began protesting what they said were unfair wages. The theater was forced to cancel the evening performance at the last minute when actors and musicians walked out in support of the stagehands.
The theater said that people who had tickets for the canceled production of "Mamma Mia!" can call the box office at 978-232-7200 to reschedule to any date through Oct. 17.