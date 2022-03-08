North Shore GOP meets March 9
North Shore Republicans from the towns of Danvers, Salem, Beverly, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, Middleton and Topsfield will host a joint Republican Candidates Night on Wednesday at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will focus on Republican candidates and issues in the state-wide election in November. Confirmed candidates at the meeting are Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State; Chris Doughty for Governor; and Darius Mitchell for Governor. Also discussed will be possible candidates for local state Senate and House of Representatives. This meeting is open to the public. Please use on street parking on Sylvan Street, Peabody Avenue, or Pond Street or the municipal parking lot in front of Danvers Town Hall. For more information email danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
Uptown Girls to Downton Abbey
On Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m., The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, are sponsoring a Zoom program exploring how American Gilded Age heiresses invaded the British aristocracy. The cash-strapped lords, viscounts, and dukes of Great Britain shifted their focus from hunting foxes and pheasants to more lucrative targets: cash-flush American socialites like Brooklyn-born Jenny Jerome, who as Lady Randolph Churchill, would become the mother of Winston Churchill. By trading family’s money for a title, they may have received a chilly reception from the aristocracy, but they also became influential. Registration is required for Zoom link at: at www.danverslibrary.org and click on Events Calendar/March 14.
Kindergarten Orientation Night, March 15
The Marblehead Public Schools will host their annual “Kindergarten Orientation Night” for parents on Tuesday, March 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at both the Brown and Glover Schools. The Lucretia and Joseph Brown School is located at 40 Baldwin Road and Glover Elementary School is at 9 Maple Street. Questions? Email: dimier.lisa@marbleheadschools.org.