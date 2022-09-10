Roots to Kinship
The Peabody Institute Library’s ‘Roots to Kinship’ continues on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. with an Oral Histories Zoom program led by Rachael Cerrotti. A documentary storyteller and author, Cerrotti offers this workshop to share how you can research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. Rachael will speak about her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and share suggestions on using resources in retelling our own family stories. Earlier this year, her memoir, “We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration,” was read and discussed by members. This fall, members are invited to create their own family histories and tell their own stories. To register for your Zoom link, go to: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/oral-history-and-testimony-with-rachael-cerrotti-online/
Marblehead School of Ballet Workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Garden Stroll at Glen Magna
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers have planned a free outdoor garden event at Glen Magna, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Matthew Martin, Glen Magna’s Building and Grounds Restoration Manager, will discuss drought tolerant landscapes for your home garden and ways to make your current landscape more drought tolerant. Attendees are welcome stroll the beautiful gardens. Although free, registration is required on the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org to reserve a spot. If rain, the event will move inside the tent.
The Family Roe: An American Story
On Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join investigative journalist Joshua Prager on Zoom for a talk on his deeply researched book, ‘The Family Roe: An American Story,’ With abortion rights poised to fall, The Family Roe, named a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize, offers extraordinary insight into the Supreme Court’s most divisive case and its plaintiff, Norma McCorvey. A family saga, it confronts a half-century of propaganda and myth, Prager’s book was years in the making with Norma. Prager, had access to her personal papers witnessed her final moments. He also found the unknown Roe baby, Shelley Thornton, whose conception occasioned the lawsuit. Hailed by critics on both sides of the debate, Prager looks with honest eyes at the five decades of struggle that brought us to today. Tiziana Dearing, host of Radio Boston, will moderate. Registration is required for your Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Marblehead September Soiree
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an ‘End of Summer Speakeasy’ a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. This festive gathering features the amazing jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax-deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
‘Sundays at 5’ returns
Ascension Memorial Church’s “Sundays at 5” will kickoff this fall on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.{h3 class=”p1”}Monday Mornings at Beverly Library {/h3}
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series returns to the Sohier Room at the main library. First up, Eric Jay Dolin launches on Monday, Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. with Rebels At Sea: Privateering In The American Revolution. Next, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. join us for Alaska, Bears and Beyond with Joy Marzolf. Green Beverly wraps up the month with a Climate Prep Week program on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Find the full schedule at https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings. Questions? Contact Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Theatre Group seeks Director
The North Shore Players (www.northshoreplayers.org), the community theatre in Danvers, seeks a director for the Agatha Christie classic mystery, Murder on the Nile. Auditions are 6-9 p.m., Sept. 12 and 15, show dates Nov. 11, 12 and 13. Auditions, rehearsals and performances are at the Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. The director will receive a stipend of $750. Directors should submit resumes by Sept. 1 to info@northshoreplayers.org. The North Shore Players is a 501©3 nonprofit, and has been in Danvers for 60 years. For more information, contact Martin Fucio at: mjfucio66@gmail.com, or 978-921-0297.
Latina Heritage Author Panel
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., authors Isabel Cañas, Romina Garber, Priscilla Oliveras, and Caridad Piñeiro will speak in a Zoom event hosted by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers. The authors will share their journeys to becoming published, keeping in mind their diverse Latinx backgrounds, and how their heritage has influenced their writing, characters, publishing journey, and fan base. Cañas, a Mexican-American New York City-based fiction writer, has lived around the world and her work reflects it. Garber is a New York Times and international bestselling author whose books include Lobizona and the ZODIAC series. Oliveras, a Puerto-Rican-Mexican, is a ‘USA Today’ bestselling author who writes contemporary romance with a Latinx flavor, earning Starred Reviews from Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews, O, The Oprah Magazine, Washington Post, New York Times, Registration for Zoom link is required at: danverslibrary.org. Copies of signed books are available at Bank Square Books. Just note in the comments that you’d like the books signed at checkout.
8-week free senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called ‘A Matter of Balance’ for seniors on Mondays, from Sept 26 to Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/{h3 class=”p1”}SHS Class of 1958 reunion {/h3}
Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair and head over to Salem Willows (across from Hobbs) at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a fun time with your 1958 classmates. It’s your 64th reunion and it’s free. Let them know you’ll be joining them by calling 978-809-1799.{h3 class=”p1”}Essex County celebrates arts support{/h3}
Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on Beverly’s Cabot theater, 286 Cabot St., at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County. This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture. San San Wong of the Barr Foundation; spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall. Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023. Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships. The program runs till 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org
Salem Education Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Roots to Kinship
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back author and documentary storyteller Rachael Cerrotti for an interactive, Zoom workshop on how to research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. The program will take place on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Rachael will cover her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and suggest how we may use those resources in retelling our own family stories. At the beginning of the year, patrons read Rachael’s memoir “We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration.” This fall, we invite community members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories, with instruction and inspiration from the author, including stories from her new podcast, “The Memory Generation.” Register for your Zoom link on the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/
SHS Class of ’61 reunion
The Salem High Class of ‘61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport (formerly Danversport Yacht Club) in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more details contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com
Meals on Wheels
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.{p class=”p1”}Banned Book Club{p class=”p1”}A new Banned Book Club for teens will meet the first Wednesday of every month starting Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. A banned book is a book that has been removed from a school or library due to objections. Banning books is a form of censorship that the Peabody Library stands against, and instead invites teens to celebrate their freedom to read. No need to read specific books for this group or a specific book for these meetings, but you’re encouraged to read (at least part of) a banned book, or to have an interest in the topic you’ve read in order to chat about it. Snacks will be on hand. This program is free, registrations is encouraged at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar — where you will also find more information.
2022 Diamond Awards
The North Shore Chamber celebrates five extraordinary women of leadership and influence with 2022 Diamond Awards. This year’s recipients are regarded for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally. The honorees are: Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield; Kim Rock, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters; Darcia Tremblay, Owner and President, Silver Lining Solutions, Rowley; Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North, Peabody/Lynn/Saugus; Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem. Nominated by their peers, they will be honored at the North Shore Chamber’s second annual Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. More information at northshorechamber.org.