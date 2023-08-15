Art Exhibit at St. Andrew’s Church
The Cloister Gallery at Saint Andrews's Church, 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead, is hosting a new show featuring the artists of Little Harbor Studios. The exhibit will end Sunday, Aug. 27, and there will be a closing reception on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon. The gallery is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html. Little Harbor Studios is a collaborative of 10 local artists. Works created here include acrylic, oil, and watercolor art, photography, jewelry making, mosaic art and print making. They also offer a variety of art classes and rental usage of a very large printing press. They are at 18 Doaks Lane in Marblehead and are minutes from historic Fort Sewall. Questions? Email: Marytaddie@gmail.com
Salem Back to School Festival
Salem Public Schools invites families to the second annual Back to School Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Palmer Cove Park, 50 Leavitt St., from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Although students may not return to school until Aug. 28/29, The Salem Teachers Union and Salem Public Schools staff have worked this summer to receive students back and connecting families and students with members of the community. Transportation will be provided, with details provided in coming weeks. A union fundraiser that supplies backpacks to students will fundraise. Donations may be made by Venmo Salem Teachers Union @STUEvents. Checks to Salem Teachers Union at 10 Colonial Road, Suite 12, Salem, MA 01970. Organizations planning to participate should bring and set up their own tables and chairs. Staff will be onsite by 2:30 p.m. to assist. Parking available on Congress Street and Salem Street near Saltonstall School between Leavitt Street and Lafayette Place.
Beverly Public Library highlights
Beverly Library brings summer to a close with some sizzling events and discussions. Check these out. Then check out the full schedule of events and programs heading into the fall. Visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events for a full listing of our events at all locations for all ages.
Friday, Aug. 18, noon to 1 p.m, Modern Love: Summer Edition — The Modern Love Book Discussion Group's final summer meeting discusses 'One Night on the Island' by Josie Silver.
Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Introduction to Reading Tea Leaves — with renowned Salem Witch and High Priestess Leanne Marrama, of the Zodiac Tea Room, for a presentation on the divination of reading tea leaves. Registration is required.
BHS Class of '73 to celebrate 50th
The Beverly High School Class of 1973 is looking for class members for its 50th reunion next month. They ask that you share this information with any class members and reach out by buying tickets or sending an email. Send your information even if you are not attending. The 50th reunion is Sept. 9 at True North Ale Co., 116 County Road, Ipswich, from 6-10 p.m. There will be food from “Butter UR Biscuit” and live music by Jumpstreet. Tickets are $55 per person. Go to https://my.cheddarup.com/c/bhs-class-of-73-reunion. Class members are asked to update their information by sending their current name, email and street address to beverlyhsclass1973@gmail.com.
Care Dimensions Walk for Hospice
Care Dimensions, the largest Massachusetts provider of hospice and palliative care for adults and children, is holding registration for the 36th Annual Walk for Hospice, the annual fundraiser that ensures expert and compassionate care to patients and loved ones in need. Your support/participation provides care such as complementary therapies and bereavement support and means that no patient is ever turned away, regardless of their ability to pay. Join us on Sept. 24 for this meaningful event with family, friends and the community – or walk, run or do any fun activity convenient for you. For information and assistance in registering or donating, call 978-223-9787. Visit www.CareDimensions.org/Walk to register, start a team, join a team or donate.
Summer reading ends with prizes, ice cream
On Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Children’s Room at the Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School, Brook Road, Marblehead, will celebrate children who participated in the library’s Summer Reading Program. Bring your final reading logs for a prize and an ice cream cup. Grand prizes for the three top readers in each age category will receive notice of winning on Saturday, Aug. 19. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org. Or call 781-631-1481.
Watercolor workshop
The Peabody South Branch Library, 78 Lynn St., is scheduled to host a Watercolor Workshop with artist Brooke Lambert on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-8 p.m. Learn to paint at your own pace with watercolor, techniques in color mixing, observational painting, composition, etc., in a relaxed environment. Cover wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry techniques, masking, pressing, shading and light techniques, ink washes, and pattern making. Come away with your art and a greater appreciation of watercolor. Beginners welcome; materials provided. Free and open to the public. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar
Church of St. Andrew's celebrates 100 years
The Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead kicks off a year of celebrations in honor of its 100th anniversary on Sept. 10, with a special church service at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m., by a picnic on the grounds. The Rt. Rev. Alan M. Gates, Bishop Diocesan of the Diocese of Massachusetts, will officiate (There will be no 8 a.m. service that day.) The picnic will begin around 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend on the parish’s new plaza. The Morrison Meows will perform folk and rock music, with kids activities including a bouncy house and face painting and ice cream from Terry’s Ice Cream truck. A history timeline will be on display in the church’s Cloister Gallery, and the church’s new plaza, improved grounds and renovations will be blessed, kicking off the first of many activities planned for the year. For more information, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org. The church is at 135 Lafayette St. (Rte. 114), Marblehead, near the Salem line, and is handicapped accessible.
Greenbelt holds trail run
Runners will take to the trails on Saturday, Aug. 19, for Essex County Greenbelt Association’s 15th Annual Trail Run. The race, at Greenbelt’s Vineyard Hill Reservation, in South Hamilton offers 5K or 10K courses that climb Vineyard Hill, pass through sections of Bradley Palmer State Park and the Bay Circuit Trail, and cross through scenic Shaw Field. The race starts at 9 a.m. from 656 Asbury St., in South Hamilton. Registration ($40 for non-members/$30 for members) includes giveaways, post-race refreshments, and awards for each men’s, women’s, and non-binary age group. Runners can find more information and pre-register by Aug. 15 online at ecga.org/greenbeltruns, or register on race day between 7 and 8:30 a.m. Greenbelt welcomes runners of all levels to join in this race to benefit local land conservation.
Peabody Library programs for adults
Spend some chill time at the end of the summer with the Peabody Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, with cool and relaxing August programs. For information, registration, visit: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/camp-crafts-for-adults-2/
Monday, Aug 21, 6:30 p.m., Drop-in game, puzzle night — board games and puzzles with community members! Or bring your own games. Snacks, no registration.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m., Documentary, discussion — entertaining, informative and inspiring documentary, with breakfast-y snacks, and lively discussion after the movie. Title TBD, but the subject will be science, history, or performing arts. Registration is helpful, but not required.