End of Summer Speakeasy fundraiser
The Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an end of “Summer Soiree,’ ab end of summer speakeasy fundraising event to directly benefit the museum on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 10 p.m., in the Lee Mansion Gardens. A festive outdoor soiree with a speakeasy ambiance, this lively gathering kicks off with the Jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails; full bar; and great food. Take your photo in our photo booth and get awesome prizes from the balloon pop, dance the night away to the Johnny Ray Band. Tickets include one free drink, and are partially tax deductible. To purchase, visit: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
Create at the Peabody Library
Learn new art forms and DIY crafts at the Peabody Library this fall! Monthly crafts and a whole slate of programming returns in September. Check out full calendar of events at the library’s website: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/ The Peabody Library is located at 82 Main Street, Peabody. Information and registration at: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Monthly Craft & Chat --- if it’s the first Tuesday of the month, it’s time for Monthly Craft & Chat --a crafting group that meets on second floor. Bring your own project or use our materials. Meet and make new friends, get guidance from librarian. Registration is helpful but not required.
Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., Make a Felt Mini House -- with librarian/crafter Gabi. Learn to make a mini felt house — makes a great decoration, ornament, keychain, or, stuffed with lavender, a great potpourri. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-a-mini-felt-house/
Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., Needle Felting class at Pop-Up Art School — Craft a charming fox with merino wool. Learn the basics of needle felting, sculpt basic shapes with a barbed needle, beading black eyes. Needle felting is fun, relaxing, easy. Materials provided For adults and older teens. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-a-needle-felted-fox-with-pop-up-art-school-adults/
Introduction to Tai Chi
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, invites you to learn the basics of Tai Chi on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m., in the community room. in the Community Room. Learn how practicing Tai Chi and incorporating mindfulness into your daily life can benefit your health. Follow local Tai Chi teacher, Sharon Pei, as she discusses and demonstrates the basic movements and body alignments that encompass the art of Tai Chi. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Please visit us online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more info.
St. Anne’s honors Father George with Memorial Mass
The parish family of St. Anne’s Church in Salem, will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. to recognize and honor Fr. George, beloved pastor of St. Anne’s from 1993-2013, on the 10th Anniversary of his death on Aug. 28, 2013. Fr. Augustin Vondou (administrator) will be the Main Celebrant for the Mass, and Fr. John Kiley will deliver the homily. Several other priests will concelebrate the Mass. Members of the Ordination Class of 1970, of which Fr. George was a member, have been invited to attend. There will be brief words of remembrance at the end of Mass, and light refreshments will be served in the courtyard. All are welcome to attend. Ste. Anne’s is located at 290 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. Contact Connie Kirby at stannesbulletin@gmail.com with any questions.